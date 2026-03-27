In Pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead IPL’s ₹200+ Crore Club — MS Dhoni And Other Highest Earners Till IPL 2026
There is no doubt over the fact that the Indian Premier League is the most lucrative cricket league. The players in the league have made sure to earn a great living for themselves while playing in the tournament over the years. Some of the top players, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have earned more than ₹200 crores just from their IPL salaries. Former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, ranks third on the list, having made close to ₹200 crores from his IPL.
Virat Kohli Has Earned ₹230 Crores From IPL
Virat Kohli leads the list for the highest-earning players from the IPL. The right-handed batter has earned more than ₹230 crores while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008.
Rohit Sharma Ranks Second In Highest Earning Players From IPL
Rohit Sharma has earned ₹227.2 crores from salaries in the Indian Premier League. The former Indian skipper led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has been retained by MI for ₹16.3 crores.
MS Dhoni Has Earned ₹196.84 Crores From IPL
MS Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League. The former Chennai Super Kings skipper started with CSK in IPL 2008 with a salary of ₹6 crores. He is retained as an uncapped player ahead of IPL 2026.
Ravindra Jadeja Has The Highest Earnings From IPL As An All-Rounder
Ravindra Jadeja has earned ₹157.01 crores from the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder ranks as the fourth-highest earner from the league despite being banned in 2010.
Rishabh Pant Ranks Fifth Among Players With Highest Earnings From IPL
Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player in the IPL. The wicketkeeper batter was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crores in IPL 2025 making him the costliest player in the history.
Sunil Narine Has Earned The Most From IPL Among Overseas Players
Sunil Narine has the highest earnings from the IPL among overseas players. Narine has made ₹137.24 crores from the league. He started his IPL career with a salary of ₹3.52 crores in 2012.
KL Rahul Ranks Seventh Among The Highest Earning IPL Players
KL Rahul, despite having never won the IPL, is one of the highest earners in the league. The right-handed batter has made ₹127.1 crores over the years.
Sanju Samson Ranks Ninth On The List Of Highest Earning IPL Players
Sanju Samson has made ₹126.58 crores from the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper batter was traded from the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.
Shreyas Iyer Is The 9th Highest Earning IPL Player
Shreyas Iyer has made ₹126.05 crores from the IPL and will be looking to overtake a few players on the list after becoming the second most expensive player in the IPL.
Hardik Pandya Has Earned ₹122 Crores From IPL
Hardik Pandya ranks 10th on the list of the highest-earning players from the IPL. The current MI skipper started his IPL career with a salary of only ₹10 lakhs in 2015.