In Pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead IPL’s ₹200+ Crore Club — MS Dhoni And Other Highest Earners Till IPL 2026

There is no doubt over the fact that the Indian Premier League is the most lucrative cricket league. The players in the league have made sure to earn a great living for themselves while playing in the tournament over the years. Some of the top players, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have earned more than ₹200 crores just from their IPL salaries. Former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, ranks third on the list, having made close to ₹200 crores from his IPL.