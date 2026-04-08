In Pics: Meet Yesha Sagar — Indo-Canadian Presenter And Rumoured Girlfriend of Delhi Capitals Star Sameer Rizvi | IPL 2026 Buzz
Dating rumours surrounding Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar are rapidly going viral during IPL 2026. The rumor, which began with a Reddit post, has become a trend on social media.
Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar
Delhi Capitals’ rising star Sameer Rizvi has suddenly become the talk of the town, not just for his cricket, but because of rumours linking him to Indo-Canadian model and actress Yesha Sagar. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG and X)
Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar Dating
Yesha Sagar
Some even claimed that Yesha is seen with Rizvi at every IPL match. From there, the news went viral. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)
Yesha Sagar Photos
Yesha Sagar is no stranger to cricket. She was seen during the Delhi Capitals’ matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)
Yesha Sagar Pics
Despite all the chatter online, it is important to mention that there is no official confirmation from either Rizvi or Yesha. In fact, there is no credible source to back up the claim that they are together. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)
Yesha Sagar Modelling Career
Her career began in the Punjabi entertainment industry around 2017 and she has since appeared in over 30 music videos across Punjabi, Hindi, and Telugu languages. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)
Yesha Sagar Acting
She has worked with big names like Gippy Grewal and Parmish Verma. One of her most popular videos is Parmish Verma’s Chirri Udd Kaa Udd. Recently, she also starred in Guilt, a music video with comedian Kapil Sharma. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)
Yesha Sagar Acting Career
Apart from acting and modelling, Yesha has also made a name for herself as a cricket presenter and is a familiar face in cricket-related shows and events. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)