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  • In Pics: Meet Yesha Sagar — Indo-Canadian Presenter And Rumoured Girlfriend of Delhi Capitals Star Sameer Rizvi | IPL 2026 Buzz

In Pics: Meet Yesha Sagar — Indo-Canadian Presenter And Rumoured Girlfriend of Delhi Capitals Star Sameer Rizvi | IPL 2026 Buzz

Dating rumours surrounding Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar are rapidly going viral during IPL 2026. The rumor, which began with a Reddit post, has become a trend on social media.

Published By: Published: April 8, 2026 16:16:56 IST
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Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar
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Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar

Delhi Capitals’ rising star Sameer Rizvi has suddenly become the talk of the town, not just for his cricket, but because of rumours linking him to Indo-Canadian model and actress Yesha Sagar. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG and X)

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Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar Dating
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Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar Dating. (Photo Credits: X)

Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar Dating

Yesha Sagar
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Yesha Sagar

Some even claimed that Yesha is seen with Rizvi at every IPL match. From there, the news went viral. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)

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Yesha Sagar Photos
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Yesha Sagar Photos

Yesha Sagar is no stranger to cricket. She was seen during the Delhi Capitals’ matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)

Yesha Sagar Pics
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Yesha Sagar Pics

Despite all the chatter online, it is important to mention that there is no official confirmation from either Rizvi or Yesha. In fact, there is no credible source to back up the claim that they are together. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)

Yesha Sagar Modelling Career
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Yesha Sagar Modelling Career

Her career began in the Punjabi entertainment industry around 2017 and she has since appeared in over 30 music videos across Punjabi, Hindi, and Telugu languages. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)

Yesha Sagar Acting
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Yesha Sagar Acting

She has worked with big names like Gippy Grewal and Parmish Verma. One of her most popular videos is Parmish Verma’s Chirri Udd Kaa Udd. Recently, she also starred in Guilt, a music video with comedian Kapil Sharma. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)

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Yesha Sagar Acting Career
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Yesha Sagar Acting Career

Apart from acting and modelling, Yesha has also made a name for herself as a cricket presenter and is a familiar face in cricket-related shows and events. (Photo Credits: Yesha Sagar/IG)

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