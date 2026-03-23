IPL 2026 – Yuvraj Singh To Chris Gayle, Players With Longest Six In Tournament’s History | In Pics

Since the Indian Premier League started in 2008, the amount of range-hitting and total maximums hit in each season has only gone up. Names like MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Rohit Sharma have earned the reputation of hitting the ball a long distance with utmost comfort. Over the years, a plethora of huge hits have impressed the fans and have been one of the major reasons for the league being a crowd-puller.