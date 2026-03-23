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  • IPL 2026 – Yuvraj Singh To Chris Gayle, Players With Longest Six In Tournament’s History | In Pics

IPL 2026 – Yuvraj Singh To Chris Gayle, Players With Longest Six In Tournament’s History | In Pics

Since the Indian Premier League started in 2008, the amount of range-hitting and total maximums hit in each season has only gone up. Names like MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Rohit Sharma have earned the reputation of hitting the ball a long distance with utmost comfort. Over the years, a plethora of huge hits have impressed the fans and have been one of the major reasons for the league being a crowd-puller.

Published By: Published: March 23, 2026 18:18:25 IST
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Ben Cutting
1/8

Ben Cutting

While playing for SRH, Ben Cutting smashed a 116m long six against RCB in the IPL final. Notably, SRH won the final due to Cutting's exploits. (Credits: X)

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Ross Taylor
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Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, while representing RCB, smashed a 119-meter six against CSK during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. (Credits: RCB)

Yuvraj Singh
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Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) Yuvraj Singh rocked a 119-meter six during the 2009 IPL against CSK. (Credits: X)

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Chris Gayle
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Chris Gayle.

Chris Gayle

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle hit a 119-meter six against Pune Warriors India, while playing for RCB. (Credits: X)

Robin Uthappa
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Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa, popularly known as 'the bull', clobbered a 120m six against Dwayne Bravo during IPL 2010. (Credits: X)

Adam Gilchrist, IPL, Longest Six
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Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist

Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist smashed a 122m monster against Charl Langeveldt during the 2011 season in Dharamshala. (Credits: X)

Praveen Kumar
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Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar

A surprise addition to the list, Praveen Kumar once smoked Yusuf Pathan for a 124m six, while playing for RCB. (Credits: X)

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Albie Morkel
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Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel, immortalized himself at the top of the list, as he smashed a 125m six in the inaugural edition of IPL. (Credits: X)

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