Jasprit Bumrah to Hardik Pandya: Team India’s Growing Injury Crisis Ahead of 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup | In Pics
Team India’s growing list of injuries spell a real problem for them, especially with the ODI World Cup looming 14 months later. Their immediate assignment of a Test series against Sri Lanka is equally crucial but India will have at least three first-choice players missing from that tour. From Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep, the sub-continent nation must address them before it gets out of control and crucial players are injured for a prolonged timeline.
Jasprit Bumrah
Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is the latest casualty as he has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The right-arm speedster is yet to recover from the knee injury that flared up during the ODI series against England. (Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya.
Hardik Pandya's low-grade quadriceps strain has kept him away from international cricket since T20 World Cup 2026. However, he has reportedly almost recovered from it and should likely be included for the ODI squad against the West Indies in September-October. (Image Credits: X)
Varun Chakravarthy
Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy had sustained a toe injury during IPL 2026 but recovered to play in the T20I series in England. But the leggie suffered a hamstring injury midway through that series to rule him out. (Image Credits: X)
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Promising young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also become a frequent victim of injuries. The youngster's recent left quadriceps injury not only ruled him out of the Ireland and England tours but also the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: X)
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar is yet another injured all-rounder in India's list. The spin-bowling all-rounder had sustained a hamstring injury during the second ODI against England in Cardiff and is unlikely to play in the Test series against Sri Lanka. (Credits: X)
Harshit Rana
Pacer Harshit Rana returned from a long injury lay-off, featuring during the Ireland and England tour. However, the Delhi-born cricketer's hamstring injury midway through the T20I series against England might have ruled him out for a prolonged period. (Credits: X)
Prince Yadav
Right-arm pacer Prince Yadav made his debut during the T20I series in Ireland but got injured in Zimbabwe midway through his second over. The youngster was seen holding his hamstring after bowling only two deliveries in the over. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Akash Deep
Akash Deep last played for India in August 2025 and has been nursing a lower-back stress injury/reaction ever since. He was ruled out of IPL 2026 and the Test tour of Sri Lanka.