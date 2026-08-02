Jasprit Bumrah to Hardik Pandya: Team India’s Growing Injury Crisis Ahead of 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup | In Pics

Team India’s growing list of injuries spell a real problem for them, especially with the ODI World Cup looming 14 months later. Their immediate assignment of a Test series against Sri Lanka is equally crucial but India will have at least three first-choice players missing from that tour. From Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep, the sub-continent nation must address them before it gets out of control and crucial players are injured for a prolonged timeline.