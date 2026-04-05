RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: From Virat Kohli to Sanju Samson— Top 10 Players to Watch Out For | In Pics
When two heavyweights of the Indian Premier League collide, the match is often decided by moments of individual brilliance. As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a galaxy of stars will be on display.
Virat Kohli
With 268 matches played and 8,730 runs scored at an average of 39.86, Virat Kohli has been one of the most reliable performers in the history of the IPL. His stellar record includes 8 hundreds and 64 fifties, with a top score of 113.
Besides being famous for his graceful hitting and control at the wicket, Kohli has also hit 776 fours and 296 sixes, which shows his presence as one of the best batsmen in the league. (Image Credits: X)
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has been a dynamic presence in the IPL, playing 179 matches and scoring 4,717 runs at an average of 30.63. His record includes 3 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with a highest score of 119. Known for his attacking style, Samson has struck 381 fours and 219 sixes in his IPL career.
In a major move at the IPL 2026 Auction, Chennai Super Kings secured his services for ₹18.00 crore, adding firepower and experience to their batting lineup.
Phil Salt
Phil Salt has made a strong impact in his IPL career, featuring in 35 matches and scoring 1,064 runs at an average of 33.25. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has registered 10 half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 89.
Known for his aggressive approach at the top, Salt has struck 124 fours and 56 sixes, highlighting his ability to score quickly and put bowlers under pressure. ( Image Credits: X)
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged as one of the most dependable batters in the IPL, playing 73 matches and scoring 2,536 runs at an impressive average of 39.63. His tally includes 2 centuries and 20 half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 108.
Renowned for his elegant stroke play and consistency, Gaikwad has struck 234 fours and 95 sixes, underlining his ability to anchor innings while maintaining a strong scoring rate.
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal has been a promising talent in the IPL, featuring in 75 matches and scoring 1,867 runs at an average of 25.93. His record includes 1 century and 12 half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 101.
Known for his stylish left-handed batting, Padikkal has struck 197 fours and 60 sixes, showcasing his ability to play both anchor and attacking roles in the lineup. (Image Credits : X)
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan is a batter from Mumbai and bats right handed. He made his IPL debut in 2015.Sarfaraz Khan has played 54 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 634 runs, with an average of 21.13. He has also slammed 1 half century, with his highest IPL score being 67 runs. Sarfaraz Khan has hit 71 fours and 16 sixes in his IPL career. (Image Credits:X)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 191 matches to date in his IPL career and he took 199 wickets, with an average of 27.35, conceding nearly 7.69 runs per over with a best individual figure of 5/19.
(Image Credits: X)
Jacob Duffy
jacob Duffy has played 1 match to date in his IPL career and he took 3 wickets, with an average of 7.33, conceding nearly 5.50 runs per over with a best individual figure of 3/22. In the IPL Auction 2026, the RCB franchise acquired the services of Jacob Duffy for Rs 2.00 Cr.
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube has played 81 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 1,910 runs, with an average of 30.81. He has also slammed 10 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 95* runs. Shivam Dube has hit 113 fours and 124 sixes in his IPL career.
Matt henry
Matt Henry has had limited opportunities in the IPL so far, featuring in 8 matches and picking up 4 wickets at an average of 68.75, with an economy rate of 11.46. His best bowling figures in the tournament stand at 2/54.
In the IPL 2026 Auction, Chennai Super Kings secured his services for ₹2.00 crore, adding an experienced pace option to their bowling attack. (Image Credits:X)