RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: From Virat Kohli to Sanju Samson— Top 10 Players to Watch Out For | In Pics

Image Credit: IPL

Virat Kohli

With 268 matches played and 8,730 runs scored at an average of 39.86, Virat Kohli has been one of the most reliable performers in the history of the IPL. His stellar record includes 8 hundreds and 64 fifties, with a top score of 113.



Besides being famous for his graceful hitting and control at the wicket, Kohli has also hit 776 fours and 296 sixes, which shows his presence as one of the best batsmen in the league. (Image Credits: X)