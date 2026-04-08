Sophie Cunningham Bikini Pics: Hot And Sexy Looks of New WNBA Broadcaster for 2026 Season — Career, Life And More
The WNBA offseason is heating up, and Sophie Cunningham is at the centre of the conversation. Known for her “Inferno” shooting and gritty play on the court, the 29-year-old veteran has officially added a new title to her resume: Broadcaster. As of April 8, 2026, Cunningham has joined USA Network as a contributor for their 2026 WNBA studio coverage. While fans await news on her free agency following a standout stint with the Indiana Fever, Cunningham is proving she is just as impactful behind the microphone as she is beyond the arc.
The New Face of USA Network
Sophie Cunningham recently announced her transition into a studio contributor role for USA Network’s 2026 WNBA coverage. The former Mercury star is leveraging her high basketball IQ and charismatic personality to anchor the network's new media deal. (Image Source: X)
Off-Court Glamour in Sedona
When she isn't draining threes, Sophie is often seen embracing the "off-season life" in stunning locales like Sedona. Her fashion sense has made her a favourite among fans who follow the intersection of WNBA and lifestyle. (Image Source: X)
The "Inferno" Legacy in Phoenix
Before her move to Indiana, Cunningham spent six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, earning the nickname "Sophie Inferno" for her scoring bursts. Her time in the Valley established her as a premier three-point threat and a fan favourite. (Image Source: X)
Transitioning to the Midwest Culture
After being traded to the Indiana Fever in 2025, the Missouri native embraced her "Midwest roots" with open arms. She quickly became a veteran mentor for the young squad, thriving in the spotlight alongside Caitlin Clark. (Image Source: X)
Fitness and Cross-Training Focus
Sophie’s recovery from a 2025 MCL injury has been a testament to her work ethic. She frequently shares her Pilates and strength training routines, showing fans the dedication required to balance a dual career in sports and media. (Image Source: X)
The "Show Me Something" Podcast
Beyond TV, Sophie hosts the popular podcast "Show Me Something" with West Wilson. The show has become a hub for WNBA tea, March Madness sleepers, and deep dives into the "why" behind elite-level plays. (Image Source: X)
A Vision for the Future Booth
Cunningham has admitted she could "talk to a wall for eight hours," making her a natural for the broadcast booth. She aspires to follow in the footsteps of legends, aiming for a full-time media career after her playing days are over. (Image Source: X)
Free Agency Fever in 2026
As an unrestricted free agent in April 2026, Sophie is one of the most sought-after wings in the league. While she prepares for her USA Network debut, the basketball world is waiting to see if she signs a new deal to stay in Indiana. (Image Source: X)