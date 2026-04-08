Sophie Cunningham Bikini Pics: Hot And Sexy Looks of New WNBA Broadcaster for 2026 Season — Career, Life And More

The WNBA offseason is heating up, and Sophie Cunningham is at the centre of the conversation. Known for her “Inferno” shooting and gritty play on the court, the 29-year-old veteran has officially added a new title to her resume: Broadcaster. As of April 8, 2026, Cunningham has joined USA Network as a contributor for their 2026 WNBA studio coverage. While fans await news on her free agency following a standout stint with the Indiana Fever, Cunningham is proving she is just as impactful behind the microphone as she is beyond the arc.