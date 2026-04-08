LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings donald trump asim munir vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings donald trump asim munir vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings donald trump asim munir vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings donald trump asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings donald trump asim munir vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings donald trump asim munir vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings donald trump asim munir vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings donald trump asim munir
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sophie Cunningham Bikini Pics: Hot And Sexy Looks of New WNBA Broadcaster for 2026 Season — Career, Life And More

Sophie Cunningham Bikini Pics: Hot And Sexy Looks of New WNBA Broadcaster for 2026 Season — Career, Life And More

The WNBA offseason is heating up, and Sophie Cunningham is at the centre of the conversation. Known for her “Inferno” shooting and gritty play on the court, the 29-year-old veteran has officially added a new title to her resume: Broadcaster. As of April 8, 2026, Cunningham has joined USA Network as a contributor for their 2026 WNBA studio coverage. While fans await news on her free agency following a standout stint with the Indiana Fever, Cunningham is proving she is just as impactful behind the microphone as she is beyond the arc. 

Published By: Nikhil Satmukhi Published: April 8, 2026 17:33:19 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The New Face of USA Network
1/8
Sophie Cunningham Bikini Pics

The New Face of USA Network

Sophie Cunningham recently announced her transition into a studio contributor role for USA Network’s 2026 WNBA coverage. The former Mercury star is leveraging her high basketball IQ and charismatic personality to anchor the network's new media deal. (Image Source: X)

You Might Be Interested In
Off-Court Glamour in Sedona
2/8
Sophie Cunningham cloth pics

Off-Court Glamour in Sedona

When she isn't draining threes, Sophie is often seen embracing the "off-season life" in stunning locales like Sedona. Her fashion sense has made her a favourite among fans who follow the intersection of WNBA and lifestyle. (Image Source: X)

The "Inferno" Legacy in Phoenix
3/8
Sophie Cunningham basketball player

The "Inferno" Legacy in Phoenix

Before her move to Indiana, Cunningham spent six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, earning the nickname "Sophie Inferno" for her scoring bursts. Her time in the Valley established her as a premier three-point threat and a fan favourite. (Image Source: X)

You Might Be Interested In
Transitioning to the Midwest Culture
4/8
Sophie Cunningham Bikini Pics: Hot And Sexy Looks of New WNBA Broadcaster for 2026 Season — Career, Life, and More (Image Source: X)

Transitioning to the Midwest Culture

After being traded to the Indiana Fever in 2025, the Missouri native embraced her "Midwest roots" with open arms. She quickly became a veteran mentor for the young squad, thriving in the spotlight alongside Caitlin Clark. (Image Source: X)

Sophie Cunningham workout, Sophie Cunningham injury update, WNBA fitness routines
5/8
Sophie Cunningham basketball player hot photos

Fitness and Cross-Training Focus

Sophie’s recovery from a 2025 MCL injury has been a testament to her work ethic. She frequently shares her Pilates and strength training routines, showing fans the dedication required to balance a dual career in sports and media. (Image Source: X)

The "Show Me Something" Podcast
6/8
Sophie Cunningham basketball player bikini photos 2026

The "Show Me Something" Podcast

Beyond TV, Sophie hosts the popular podcast "Show Me Something" with West Wilson. The show has become a hub for WNBA tea, March Madness sleepers, and deep dives into the "why" behind elite-level plays. (Image Source: X)

A Vision for the Future Booth
7/8
Sophie Cunningham basketball player seducing pics

A Vision for the Future Booth

Cunningham has admitted she could "talk to a wall for eight hours," making her a natural for the broadcast booth. She aspires to follow in the footsteps of legends, aiming for a full-time media career after her playing days are over. (Image Source: X)

You Might Be Interested In
Free Agency Fever in 2026
8/8
Sophie Cunningham basketball 2026

Free Agency Fever in 2026

As an unrestricted free agent in April 2026, Sophie is one of the most sought-after wings in the league. While she prepares for her USA Network debut, the basketball world is waiting to see if she signs a new deal to stay in Indiana. (Image Source: X)

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS