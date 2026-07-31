Who Is Inés García? 8 Facts About Lamine Yamal’s Influencer Girlfriend—Age, Career, Education, and Her Romance With Lamine Yamal | See Hot Photos
Here is a look at the photos and facts about Inés García, Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend. Discover her age, career as an influencer, education, past relationships, and how they met.
Age & Early Life
Born in 2005, 21-year-old Inés García hails from Seville, Spain. She grew up in Andalusia before expanding her online footprint across Spain. Despite her rapid rise in public attention, she spent her teenage years maintaining a relatively normal lifestyle in southern Spain. Her southern Spanish background continues to heavily influence her lifestyle content and aesthetic. Photo: Instagram
Career as a Digital Content Creator
García has established a successful digital career as a beauty, fashion, and lifestyle influencer. She boasts over 4 million Instagram followers and a massive presence on TikTok, where she posts outfit inspiration, skincare routines, and travel vlogs. Her online influence has earned her brand collaborations and invitations to high-profile industry gatherings, such as the Woman Sport Awards. Photo: Instagram
Education & Personal Interests
Alongside her digital work, García has pursued higher education in fashion and marketing in Spain. Beyond content creation, she frequently engages her audience with candid personal admissions, such as her intense fear of flying despite her love for global travel. Her academic and professional focus remains centered on building a long-term brand in beauty and communications. Photo: Instagram
Past Relationships & Resurfaced Clips
Before her relationship with Yamal, García was previously linked in media reports to Spanish personality Gonzalo Torres. Old social media clips from late 2025 resurfaced showing her discussing football culture, WAGs, and player popularity prior to meeting Yamal. While those past clips sparked viral internet commentary, García has remained focused on her current life and digital career. Photo: Instagram
How Her Relationship with Yamal Started
Dispelling dramatic rumors that they met in a store or at an airport, García revealed on TikTok that they connected directly through social media. The pair knew each other quietly for several months before making any public appearances together. They officially debuted as a couple in May 2026 at FC Barcelona’s end-of-season celebration dinner, where they were photographed holding hands. Photo: Instagram
Supporting Yamal During International Tournaments
García became a prominent fixture in the stands supporting Yamal throughout Spain's international campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States. She regularly shared stadium photos, courtside updates, and supportive messages before crucial matches like the semi-final against France. Her matchday fashion choices and stadium appearances generated widespread coverage across global fashion and sports outlets. Photo: Instagram
Pitchside World Cup Final Celebrations
Following Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup victory against Argentina, García joined Yamal on the pitch at New York/New Jersey Stadium. Photographs of her holding the trophy alongside Yamal while wearing a customized Spain jersey went viral worldwide. The post-match images solidified her status as one of the most covered figures in football culture following the tournament. Photo: Instagram
Handling Public Scrutiny & Media Attention
Transitioning into global sports media scrutiny has presented both opportunities and challenges for García. She has used her platforms to address online harassment and the harsh dynamics of sudden viral fame, earning praise for her directness. Despite constant tabloids and fan commentary, the couple frequently posts playful updates together, such as recent vacation vlogs in Saint-Tropez, France. Photo: Instagram