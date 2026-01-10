Sreeleela’s Classic Vintage Avatar In ‘Parasakthi’ Steals Attention | See Pictures

Parasakthi: Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, is one of the most-anticipated films of the season. Actress Sreeleela’s vintage-inspired look in the film has also grabbed attention, adding glamour and charm that fans can’t stop talking about. Her styling, expressions, and on-screen presence are making her one of the highlights of the movie’s promotional buzz.