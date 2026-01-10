Sreeleela’s Classic Vintage Avatar In ‘Parasakthi’ Steals Attention | See Pictures
Parasakthi: Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, is one of the most-anticipated films of the season. Actress Sreeleela’s vintage-inspired look in the film has also grabbed attention, adding glamour and charm that fans can’t stop talking about. Her styling, expressions, and on-screen presence are making her one of the highlights of the movie’s promotional buzz.
Classic Vintage Charm
Sreeleela turns heads in a timeless vintage look for Parasakthi, embracing classic style with elegance that matches the film’s 1960s period setting. Her costume and poise make every frame feel like a step back in time.
Elegant Black Saree Moment
At a Parasakthi promo event, she dazzled in a black saree paired with traditional flowers in her hair, capturing fans’ attention and drawing comparisons to iconic old‑school glamour.
On‑Set Retro Style
Behind‑the‑scenes stills show Sreeleela in vintage attire that reflects the film’s historical backdrop, blending authenticity with cinematic grace as she preps for her Tamil debut.
Poised And Picturesque
Each photo reveals her poised expressions and period‑inspired styling, from curly hair to classic makeup, truly enhancing the nostalgic feel of Parasakthi.
Timeless Frame Stealer
Whether on poster stills or event galleries, Sreeleela’s classic looks stand out amid the ensemble cast, making her one of the most talked‑about aspects of Parasakthi’s promotional imagery.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.