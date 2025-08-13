LIVE TV
Sridevi’s Birthday Special: Top 7 Films To Celebrate The Queen Of Bollywood

Sridevi, the everlasting icon, known for her memorable roles in many films. She is known for her unmatched energy and comic timing, her performances left the audience spellbound. Here are the Top 7 movies of Sridevi one should watch on her memorable day:

By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Mr. India

Sridevi played Seema, a spirited journalist with humor and charm. Her memorable comic timing and the iconic song "Hawa Hawai" stays in many people's hearts.

Chandni

Sridevi portrayed a woman torn between her love and circumstances. She cemented her status as Bollywood's queen of romance from this film. The stunning Yash Chopra's romantic vision was visible with iconic costumes.

ChaalBaaz

She played a double role as twin sisters. One's personality was shy, while the other was feisty. This film is a perfect blend of comedy, action and drama. This earned her a Filmfare Award for best actress.

Sadma

Sridevi did an amazing heart-wrenching performance opposite Kamal Hassan. She played a woman with amnesia. The emotional climax remains unforgettable in Indian cinema.

Lamhe

It is a bold story exploring unconventional romance. Sridevi played a dual role of mother and daughter. Initially a box office risk, this film was still critically acclaimed and won multiple awards.

English Vinglish

It is a comeback film of Sridevi after 15 years, playing Shashi, a homemaker learning English. It is a heartwarming tale of empowerment and self-respect.

Nagina

This film is popular for the "Main teri dushman" song and its fantasy elements. She played a shape-shifting serpent woman seeking revenge.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

