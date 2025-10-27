Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat to Halt at Reasi from THIS Date: Check Latest Timetable, Ticket Prices, Stops & More

The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will now make a halt at Reasi station from October 29, marking a boost for pilgrims and tourists traveling in the region. The Northern Railways made this decision in response to local demands for an additional stop. Till now, the semi-high-speed train only had a single stop between Katra and Srinagar at Banihal. Get the latest details of the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat timetable, stop schedule, and ticket price that will improve connectivity and ease travel for visitors.