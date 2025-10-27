LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat to Halt at Reasi from THIS Date: Check Latest Timetable, Ticket Prices, Stops & More

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat to Halt at Reasi from THIS Date: Check Latest Timetable, Ticket Prices, Stops & More

The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will now make a halt at Reasi station from October 29, marking a boost for pilgrims and tourists traveling in the region. The Northern Railways made this decision in response to local demands for an additional stop. Till now, the semi-high-speed train only had a single stop between Katra and Srinagar at Banihal. Get the latest details of the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat timetable, stop schedule, and ticket price that will improve connectivity and ease travel for visitors. 

By: Last Updated: October 27, 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat
1/7

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat

The Northern Railways introduces a new halt for the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express at Reasi Railway Station.

What is the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Stop Schedule at Reasi?
2/7

What is the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Stop Schedule at Reasi?

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express (26401-26402) will stop for two minutes at Reasi in both directions.

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Timetable
3/7

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Timetable

The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express (SDVK) at 08:10 hrs and arrives in Srinagar at 11:08 hrs.

PM Modi Flagged off Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat
4/7

PM Modi Flagged off Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat

On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

How will Reasi Halt Boost Vaishno Devi & Chenab Bridge Tourism?
5/7

How will Reasi Halt Boost Vaishno Devi & Chenab Bridge Tourism?

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat additional stoppage will help in increasing the number of passengers from Reasi district as it will attract thousands of devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine and tourists who wish to visit the iconic Chenab Bridge.

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Ticket Price
6/7

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Ticket Price

The price for the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat is approximately Rs 720 for the Chair Car and Rs 1,325 for the Executive class.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on available details and updates from Indian Railways and may be subject to change. Passengers are advised to verify timings and schedules on the official IRCTC website or through authorized railway sources before planning their journey.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS