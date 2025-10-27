Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat to Halt at Reasi from THIS Date: Check Latest Timetable, Ticket Prices, Stops & More
The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will now make a halt at Reasi station from October 29, marking a boost for pilgrims and tourists traveling in the region. The Northern Railways made this decision in response to local demands for an additional stop. Till now, the semi-high-speed train only had a single stop between Katra and Srinagar at Banihal. Get the latest details of the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat timetable, stop schedule, and ticket price that will improve connectivity and ease travel for visitors.
Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat
The Northern Railways introduces a new halt for the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express at Reasi Railway Station.
What is the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Stop Schedule at Reasi?
Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express (26401-26402) will stop for two minutes at Reasi in both directions.
Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Timetable
The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express (SDVK) at 08:10 hrs and arrives in Srinagar at 11:08 hrs.
PM Modi Flagged off Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat
On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
How will Reasi Halt Boost Vaishno Devi & Chenab Bridge Tourism?
Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat additional stoppage will help in increasing the number of passengers from Reasi district as it will attract thousands of devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine and tourists who wish to visit the iconic Chenab Bridge.
Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Ticket Price
The price for the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat is approximately Rs 720 for the Chair Car and Rs 1,325 for the Executive class.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on available details and updates from Indian Railways and may be subject to change. Passengers are advised to verify timings and schedules on the official IRCTC website or through authorized railway sources before planning their journey.