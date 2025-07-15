Stars Who Changed After Surgery – Before vs After Pics.

In the glamorous realm of Bollywood, maintaining a perfect appearance often seems essential to the job. With constant media scrutiny and high beauty standards, many celebrities turn to cosmetic surgery to enhance and preserve their looks. However, not all procedures go according to plan, leading to botched nose jobs, excessive fillers, and even the biggest stars facing harsh criticism.

Despite being a taboo subject, many of these celebrities are now candid about their surgical experiences. Until recently, even after admitting to plastic surgery, some still sought acceptance in circles that prioritized perfection. Unfortunately, the outcomes of these enhancements can be unpredictable, resulting in public backlash, personal disappointment, and a significant drop in visibility for many. Here is a list of 5 celebrities whose surgical choices didn’t yield the desired results.