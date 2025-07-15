Stars Who Had Secret Affairs with Their Co-stars

Indian cinema has consistently redefined the concept of “love” through various romantic films, often intertwining it with real-life narratives. However, rumors about link-ups and extramarital affairs have frequently surfaced. While several celebrity marriages have ended tumultuously due to such allegations, others have weathered the storm and emerged with a stronger connection. Nonetheless, these rumors have left a lasting impression on our minds. Here’s a brief overview of some of the most shocking rumors surrounding celebrity extramarital affairs.