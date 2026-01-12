LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Statement Coats: Let Your Outerwear Do the Talking

Statement Coats: Let Your Outerwear Do the Talking

Bold coats are redefining winter fashion. From textures to silhouettes, discover how statement outerwear elevates everyday looks while blending style.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 12, 2026 13:49:39 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Power of First Impressions
1/8

The Power of First Impressions

A statement coat instantly sets the tone of an outfit. Whether tailored or oversized, bold outerwear becomes the focal point, proving that winter layering can be expressive, intentional, and fashion-forward.

You Might Be Interested In
Bold Silhouettes Lead the Way
2/8

Bold Silhouettes Lead the Way

Dramatic shapes, oversized shoulders, longline cuts, and sculptural volumes - are defining modern coats. These silhouettes add confidence and movement, transforming simple outfits into visually striking, runway-inspired looks.

Texture Makes the Statement
3/8

Texture Makes the Statement

From faux fur and shearling to quilted and wool-blend finishes, textured coats add depth and dimension. They elevate minimal styling while creating tactile interest that feels both luxurious and practical.

You Might Be Interested In
Color as a Confidence Tool
4/8

Color as a Confidence Tool

Bright hues and unexpected shades are redefining winter palettes. Statement coats in red, cobalt, or pastel tones break seasonal monotony, allowing wearers to express individuality without over-accessorising.

Prints That Speak Loudly
5/8

Prints That Speak Loudly

Checks, animal prints, and abstract patterns turn outerwear into wearable art. These designs draw attention effortlessly, making statement coats ideal for balancing neutral outfits with bold visual impact.

Function Meets Fashion
6/8

Function Meets Fashion

Modern statement coats balance style with performance. Insulation, weather-resistant fabrics, and thoughtful tailoring ensure these bold pieces remain wearable, proving that dramatic fashion doesn’t have to sacrifice comfort.

Styling Without Overthinking
7/8

Styling Without Overthinking

Statement outerwear works best with simplicity. Paired with clean silhouettes and minimal accessories, the coat takes centre stage, allowing effortless styling while maintaining a polished, intentional look.

You Might Be Interested In
A Reflection of Personal Style
8/8

A Reflection of Personal Style

More than a trend, statement coats reflect personal identity. They allow self-expression during colder months, turning everyday layering into a bold fashion choice that speaks before anything else.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS