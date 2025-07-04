Live Tv
TRENDING |
  • Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily

Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily

From dull skin to wrinkles, the signs of aging can sneak up faster than you think. Whether you’re in your 20s or your 50s, these daily anti-aging habits will help you feel more energetic and confident.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily - Gallery Image
1/7

Hydrate like it's medicine

Always stay hydrated. Water is your skin's best friend. It helps support every cell in your body.

Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily - Gallery Image
2/7

Never Skip Sunscreen

Apply a pea size of amount of sunscreen daily, even when it's cloudy or you are indoors. UV rays are the biggest cause of premature aging.

Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily - Gallery Image
3/7

Eat fruits and veggies

Add fruits and vegetables in your daily life. They work as antioxidants and fight free radicals that damage skin cells.

Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily - Gallery Image
4/7

Prioritize Quality Sleep

Aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Your body heals while you sleep. Rest is very important to reduce brain fog and dark circles.

Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily - Gallery Image
5/7

Move everyday

Include cardio, strength or yoga in your lifestyle. Daily exercise helps boost blood circulation, which delivers nutrients to skin cells and keeps you glowing.

Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily - Gallery Image
6/7

Stick to a Skincare Routine

Moisturizing and cleansing can improve skin texture and reduce fine lines over time.

Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily - Gallery Image
7/7

Manage stress smartly

Try meditation, calming exercises or nature walks to stay calm and youthful. Chronic stress releases cortisol, which breaks down collagen.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

Stay Young For Longer With These Basic Habits: Get a Glowing Skin Easily - Gallery Image

