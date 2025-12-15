LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Staying Hydrated This Winter? Know How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

Staying Hydrated This Winter? Know How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

Drinking water is essential, whether it’s winter or summer. However, if you talk about winters, it becomes more important to drink water, as your body needs hydration more. In winters, there is a high chance of feeling dehydrated silently. Let’s take a look at how much water you need during the winter season to keep you hydrated.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 15, 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Water Intake During Winters
1/7

Water Intake During Winters

Water Intake During Winters: Water intake can vary by gender, activity level, and health status.

Water intake for men in winter
2/7

Water intake for men in winter

Water intake for men in winter. Men should drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily to stay physically active.

Water Intake for Women
3/7

Water Intake for Women

Water Intake for Women: For women, they need to take around 6 to 8 glasses of water in a day.

Add water-rich foods
4/7

Add water-rich foods

Add water-rich foods: Add water-rich foods to your diet, including watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and leafy greens.

Herbal teas
5/7

Herbal teas

Herbal teas: You can also add herbal teas to your diet, such as chamomile, peppermint, or ginger tea.

Smoothies
6/7

Smoothies

Smoothies: To keep you hydrated in cold weather, blend hydrating fruits and veggies with coconut water and yogurt.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS