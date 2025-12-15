Staying Hydrated This Winter? Know How Much Water You Should Drink Daily
Drinking water is essential, whether it’s winter or summer. However, if you talk about winters, it becomes more important to drink water, as your body needs hydration more. In winters, there is a high chance of feeling dehydrated silently. Let’s take a look at how much water you need during the winter season to keep you hydrated.
Water Intake During Winters
Water Intake During Winters: Water intake can vary by gender, activity level, and health status.
Water intake for men in winter
Water intake for men in winter. Men should drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily to stay physically active.
Water Intake for Women
Water Intake for Women: For women, they need to take around 6 to 8 glasses of water in a day.
Add water-rich foods
Add water-rich foods: Add water-rich foods to your diet, including watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and leafy greens.
Herbal teas
Herbal teas: You can also add herbal teas to your diet, such as chamomile, peppermint, or ginger tea.
Smoothies
Smoothies: To keep you hydrated in cold weather, blend hydrating fruits and veggies with coconut water and yogurt.
