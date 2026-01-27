Steal Actress Sophie Turner DIRTY Secrets Revealed: Tomb Raider, Movies, Age & Latest Updates
Sophie Turner is back in the spotlight, and this time, it’s bigger than ever. From her much-talked-about role in Steal to being cast as the iconic Lara Croft, Sophie is entering a new phase of her career. Her recent moves have sparked intense online discussion, leaving fans stunned. Here’s everything you need to know about Sophie Turner.
Sophie Turner Age
Sophie Turner was born on 21 February 1996, which makes her 29 years old in 2025-26. She hails from Northampton, England, and began acting at a young age.
Sophie Turner Movies
Another Me (2013) was her first feature film role. X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), where she played Phoenix.
Sophie Turner in Tomb Raider
The Tomb Raider series stars Sophie as the legendary adventurer Lara Croft, known from popular video games since 1996.
Sophie Turner Lara Croft
Sophie Turner is set to play Lara Croft in the upcoming Prime Video Tom Raider TV series. Her portrayal aims to bring a fresh interpretation of the character while honoring the franchise's legacy.
Sophie Turner & Chris Martin Connection
Sophie was recently the subject of rumors linking her with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, after reports emerged they were spotted together following changes in their past long-term relationships.
