Hot Pool Pics of Famous Celeb Couples That Went Viral

Celeb couples know how to enjoy vacations in style. From surprise pairing to longtime lovers, here are 5 hollywood couples in the pool that went viral.

August 5, 2025
1/6

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Their steamy pool kiss became one of the most replayed celebrity PDA moments online. Camila's sultry bikini and Shawn's toned body made the shot irresistibly hot. Their unfiltered chemistry and passion is impossible to fake.

2/6

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

In a dreamy summer backdrop, this pic screamed luxury vacation goals. Dua's strappy bikini gave major It Girl energy. Their body language is young and wild.

3/6

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

The couple enjoyed a private pool getaway, giving couple goals. Jen's classic black bikini proved age is just a number, she looked flawless. Justin's shirtless rugged charm turned the tropical mood extra spicy.

4/6

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

A series of affectionate snaps captured the two sharing sun-soaked poolside kisses and embraces during a New Year's getaway in Miami.

5/6

Callum Turner and Vanessa Kirby

Their pool chemistry looked like a sexy movie scene, intense and raw. Callum's wet hair stole the show. The snap felt like a moment of real affection in a glamorous world.

6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

