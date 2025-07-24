LIVE TV
  Steamy & Sensational: 7 Bollywood's Most Intimate Old Songs Ever

Bollywood has always used music to showcase love, and sometimes in bold and unexpected ways. Some directors have raised the bar and made history by blending unforgettable tracks with stunning visuals. Here are 7 intimate Bollywood songs that made history in the cinema.

1/8

Tujhe Bulaye Yeh Meri Baahen

Tujhe Bulaye Yeh Meri Baahen from Ram Teri Ganga Maili is one of its most talked-about songs featuring Mandakini. Mandakini, wearing a sheer white saree, bathing under a waterfall, creates a scene that became iconic and controversial.

2/8

Roop Tera Mastana

Roop Tera Mastana one-shot song from Aradhana, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, made quite a stir among the audiences.

3/8

Aaj Rapat Jayein

Aaj Rapat Jayein from Namak Halal, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil romancing in the rain, raised the hotness bar to another level.

4/8

Ang sy Ang Lagana

Ang sy Ang Lagana from Darr featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. In this Holi number, they created a wave of romance with a blend of boldness.

5/8

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar made quite a sizzling chemistry. In this cult sensual song, Raveena’s famous yellow saree becomes a trendsetter.

6/8

Raat Ka Nasha Abhi

Raat Ka Nasha Abhi from Asoka, featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, gave fans a sensuous and bold track. Kareena drives her fans crazy in a bold yet elegant avatar.

7/8

Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai

Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, featuring John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, made them Bollywood’s boldest on-screen couple. The sizzling chemistry of John and Bipasha delivers some intimate visuals in the early 2000s.

8/8

Disclaimer

This Photo Gallery is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. The content discusses cinematic portrayals of intimacy and romance in mainstream Bollywood films. Viewer discretion is advised. All images, videos, and references belong to their respective copyright owners.

