Steamy & Sensational: 7 Bollywood’s Most Intimate Old Songs Ever
Bollywood has always used music to showcase love, and sometimes in bold and unexpected ways. Some directors have raised the bar and made history by blending unforgettable tracks with stunning visuals. Here are 7 intimate Bollywood songs that made history in the cinema.
Tujhe Bulaye Yeh Meri Baahen
Tujhe Bulaye Yeh Meri Baahen from Ram Teri Ganga Maili is one of its most talked-about songs featuring Mandakini. Mandakini, wearing a sheer white saree, bathing under a waterfall, creates a scene that became iconic and controversial.
Roop Tera Mastana
Roop Tera Mastana one-shot song from Aradhana, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, made quite a stir among the audiences.
Aaj Rapat Jayein
Aaj Rapat Jayein from Namak Halal, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil romancing in the rain, raised the hotness bar to another level.
Ang sy Ang Lagana
Ang sy Ang Lagana from Darr featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. In this Holi number, they created a wave of romance with a blend of boldness.
Tip Tip Barsa Paani
Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar made quite a sizzling chemistry. In this cult sensual song, Raveena’s famous yellow saree becomes a trendsetter.
Raat Ka Nasha Abhi
Raat Ka Nasha Abhi from Asoka, featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, gave fans a sensuous and bold track. Kareena drives her fans crazy in a bold yet elegant avatar.
Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai
Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, featuring John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, made them Bollywood’s boldest on-screen couple. The sizzling chemistry of John and Bipasha delivers some intimate visuals in the early 2000s.
