Step By Step Guide To Your Favourite Homemade Bubble Tea!
Want that chewy, sweet, can-not stop feeling? The popular, bizarre drink that is originated in Taiwan, the boba tea has simply swept the globe with its creamy tea and the cute, little springy tapioca pearls.
No more waiting in line for hours or spending money in pricey cafes, what we have to say may sound too good to be true, we are about to reveal the recipe to making your own favourite bubble tea right at the comfort of your kitchen. Follow these simple steps to make it an easy process.
You are about to book your ticket to the drink of your dreams, whether it is classic milk tea or the fruity cup of magic, customized to serve every sweet side of yours. It is not about the creation of a drink, it is an act of creating your own piece of pure and refreshing delight right to your own taste.
Enter the thrilling sphere of DIY boba and every drop in the cup will be a mixture of thick tea and the pearls that you cannot resist. It will now be a lot more delicious, more affordable, and convenient to satisfy your boba craving!
Here are the simple steps to make delicious boba tea at home –
Step 1 - Perfect Your Pearls
Start by cooking your tapioca pearls according to the package instructions – usually involving boiling them until they're soft and chewy, then rinsing with cold water. For that essential sweetness, immediately soak your cooked pearls in a simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, heated until dissolved) or a brown sugar syrup for about 15-30 minutes.
Step 2 - Brew Your Base Tea
Then make a tea base. Milk tea traditionally uses strong black tea such as Assam or Earl Grey, you can even enjoy a green tea or fruit infusions. Boil it rather strong, and assist it to cool. This concentrated brew will help your boba tea have a rich taste.
Step 3 - Sweeten and Cream It Up
After the tea is cooled off, it is time to mix in the sweetness and richness. Add whatever quantity of sugar, or honey, or condensed milk you may want, and stir till it is melted. Next, add your preferred milk - whole milk, oat milk, almond milk or even soy milk works well - the more creamy the better.
Step 4 - Assemble Your Boba Creation
Take a tall glass and scoop your prepared and sweetened boba pearls on the bottom freely. Put ice cubes in the cup and then add cool sweetened milk and tea mixture slowly on the ice and pearls. Watch as the mixture combines beautifully.
Step 5 - Sip and Enjoy Your Homemade Bliss
Give your boba tea a gentle stir with a wide straw, ensuring the pearls are evenly distributed and the flavours are perfectly mixed. Now, take a satisfying sip and savour your homemade bubble tea masterpiece, a delightful blend of chewy pearls and refreshing tea, crafted exactly to your liking!