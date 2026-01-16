Still Tired? These Night Habits Are Killing Your Sleep
According to Dr Manpreet Kalra, poor sleep isn’t about hormones failing its everyday habits like late workouts, screens, caffeine, and heavy dinners that silently disrupt melatonin and steal deep, restorative rest.
Sleep Isn’t Broken
Your sleep hormones aren’t failing you. Everyday lifestyle habits quietly disrupt melatonin, delaying deep rest and leaving you tired despite enough hours in bed.
Late Evening Workouts
Exercising late raises body temperature and cortisol. Instead of winding down, your body stays alert, making it harder for melatonin to kick in naturally.
Evening Coffee Or Tea
Caffeine blocks adenosine, the chemical that signals sleepiness. Even evening tea or coffee can delay sleep onset more than you realise.
Lights On At Night
Bright bedroom lights confuse your circadian clock. Dim lighting is essential for timely melatonin release and deeper, uninterrupted sleep cycles.
Blue Light After Sunset
Screens suppress melatonin even through eyelids. Late-night scrolling delays sleep signals and keeps your brain in daytime mode.
Alcohol Before Bed
Alcohol may feel relaxing, but it fragments REM sleep. You fall asleep faster, yet wake up feeling unrested and groggy.
Heavy Late-Night Meals
Spicy or heavy dinners activate digestion when growth hormone should peak. This disrupts overnight recovery and sleep quality.
Reset Your Sleep Rhythm
According to Dr Manpreet Kalra, fixing habits not pills is key. Small changes restore melatonin naturally and improve sleep long-term.
Disclaimer
The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.