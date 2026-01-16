LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Still Tired? These Night Habits Are Killing Your Sleep

Still Tired? These Night Habits Are Killing Your Sleep

According to Dr Manpreet Kalra, poor sleep isn’t about hormones failing its everyday habits like late workouts, screens, caffeine, and heavy dinners that silently disrupt melatonin and steal deep, restorative rest.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 16, 2026 16:39:50 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sleep Isn’t Broken
1/9

Sleep Isn’t Broken

Your sleep hormones aren’t failing you. Everyday lifestyle habits quietly disrupt melatonin, delaying deep rest and leaving you tired despite enough hours in bed.

You Might Be Interested In
Late Evening Workouts
2/9

Late Evening Workouts

Exercising late raises body temperature and cortisol. Instead of winding down, your body stays alert, making it harder for melatonin to kick in naturally.

Evening Coffee Or Tea
3/9

Evening Coffee Or Tea

Caffeine blocks adenosine, the chemical that signals sleepiness. Even evening tea or coffee can delay sleep onset more than you realise.

You Might Be Interested In
Lights On At Night
4/9

Lights On At Night

Bright bedroom lights confuse your circadian clock. Dim lighting is essential for timely melatonin release and deeper, uninterrupted sleep cycles.

Blue Light After Sunset
5/9

Blue Light After Sunset

Screens suppress melatonin even through eyelids. Late-night scrolling delays sleep signals and keeps your brain in daytime mode.

Alcohol Before Bed
6/9

Alcohol Before Bed

Alcohol may feel relaxing, but it fragments REM sleep. You fall asleep faster, yet wake up feeling unrested and groggy.

Heavy Late-Night Meals
7/9

Heavy Late-Night Meals

Spicy or heavy dinners activate digestion when growth hormone should peak. This disrupts overnight recovery and sleep quality.

Reset Your Sleep Rhythm
8/9

Reset Your Sleep Rhythm

According to Dr Manpreet Kalra, fixing habits not pills is key. Small changes restore melatonin naturally and improve sleep long-term.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS