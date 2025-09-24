Stock Market Today Insights: How Global And Domestic Factors Shape Sector Performance

Stock Market Today: Get ready to explore the story behind today’s market twists through this photo gallery! See how global moves- like the US raising H-1B visa fees, shook sectors such as IT, while homegrown industries like autos and public banks stayed strong thanks to local demand and smart government policies.

Notice how spreading your investments can help you weather the ups and downs shown here, especially with the rupee’s rollercoaster ride caused by foreign investors.

Pay close attention to the smaller stocks, they’re trickier in times like these. Dive in and discover how these snapshots reveal the real pulse of the market!