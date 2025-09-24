LIVE TV
  • Stock Market Today Insights: How Global And Domestic Factors Shape Sector Performance

Stock Market Today Insights: How Global And Domestic Factors Shape Sector Performance

Stock Market Today: Get ready to explore the story behind today’s market twists through this photo gallery! See how global moves- like the US raising H-1B visa fees, shook sectors such as IT, while homegrown industries like autos and public banks stayed strong thanks to local demand and smart government policies.

Notice how spreading your investments can help you weather the ups and downs shown here, especially with the rupee’s rollercoaster ride caused by foreign investors.

Pay close attention to the smaller stocks, they’re trickier in times like these. Dive in and discover how these snapshots reveal the real pulse of the market!

(Disclaimer: All images in this gallery are AI-generated and do not depict real people or events.)

(Financial Disclaimer: The information provided is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a professional advisor before making any investment decisions.)

September 24, 2025 | 3:35 AM IST
Watch Sectors Facing Global Challenges:
1/5

Watch Sectors Facing Global Challenges:

The IT sector fell mainly due to the US raising H-1B visa fees. Be careful with sectors affected by international rules or politics.

Focus on Domestic Growth:
2/5

Focus on Domestic Growth:

Auto and public sector banks did well because of strong local demand and government support like GST cuts. Look for sectors with good home market potential.

Diversify Your Portfolio:
3/5

Diversify Your Portfolio:

Some sectors like IT and private banks struggled while others like auto and public banks grew. Spreading investments across sectors helps reduce risk.

Be Ready for Market Ups and Downs:
4/5

Be Ready for Market Ups and Downs:

The market was very volatile and the rupee fell due to foreign investors selling shares. Use these times to buy strong companies at good prices.

Check Small and Mid-Cap Stocks Carefully:
5/5

Check Small and Mid-Cap Stocks Carefully:

Smaller stocks didn’t do well, showing cautious investor mood. Do extra homework before investing in these to avoid risks.

