Stop Doing This to Your Skin: 3 Major Skincare Red Flags
Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty warns that irritation, DIY routines, salon procedures, and copying others’ skincare can quietly damage your skin barrier. Real results come from personalised, medically guided care, not trends or shortcuts.
Not every reaction equals results. Some skincare habits silently damage your skin barrier, says Dr Rashmi Shetty in her recent Instagram reel, causing long-term issues that take months or years to repair properly.
Tingling Doesn’t Mean It’s Working
Redness, burning, or tingling are signs of irritation, not effectiveness. These reactions weaken the skin barrier and can later trigger pigmentation, sensitivity, and chronic inflammation.
DIY Skincare Can Do More Harm Than Good
Using products without understanding your skin type often leads to imbalance, breakouts, and damage that could have been avoided with proper guidance.
Skincare Procedures Aren’t Salon Services
Getting treatments outside medical setups may look convenient, but improper handling can result in burns, scarring, or serious skin complications.
Medical Setups Exist for a Reason
Advanced skincare procedures may need trained professionals and sterile environments. Safety should always come before trends or shortcuts.
Copying Others’ Routines Is Risky
Your friend’s glow or an influencer’s routine may not suit your skin. Blindly following them often worsens existing skin concerns.
Same Skin Issues, Different Solutions
Even similar problems like acne or pigmentation need personalised treatment. Every skin reacts differently and requires individual care plans.
One Rule That Protects Your Skin
Healthy skin starts with professional advice. Consult a dermatologist before choosing products or treatments to avoid long-term damage and unnecessary skin stress.
The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.