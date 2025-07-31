Survived on Re 1 Meals, Earned Just Rs 500 for His Debut- Now His Son’s Film Earns Over Rs 800 Crore

Promised Himself to Never Leave Mumbai

The young man took a train in 1978 and came to Mumbai. He got a sales job in Chembur that just paid Rs 350 a month. But that didn’t last long; he got fired after a year. The hustle in the dreams of the city is now becoming harder, but he never gave up. That’s when he promised himself never to leave Mumbai. That man was none other than Sham Kaushal. Today, his son Vicky Kaushal is one of Bollywood’s top stars.