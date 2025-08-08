Stranger Things Season 5 Releasing Soon! Watch Millie Bobbie Brown’s Iconic Shorts Looks
Stranger Things Season 5 is across the corner! Who better to look at than the lead actress Millie Bobbie Brown? She is fierce and powerful even off screen. Here is a list of 7 shorts worn by Millie Bobbie Brown:
Beach beauty Millie
Millie is wearing a beige satin shirt with matching white flair shorts. She kept one button closed and the rest open to make it look like a slit. She kept the shirt off shoulder which makes it even more sexy. Her golden bracelet is giving beachy vibes.
Valentine sweetheart Millie
Millie is wearing a white shirt with floral print in red color with micro shorts. For accessories, she wore just a deep red headband. Her legs and collar bone are shining in the light.
Hot babe look
Millie is wearing grey micro shorts and a black v neck crop top. She's wearing minimal jewelry including a tiny necklace, some rings and nothing else. Her glossy lips are looking very eye appealing.
Basic but sexy Millie
Millie is wearing a basic white crop top with denim micro shorts. Her figure looks stunning in this look. She is wearing a small necklace and earrings that let her body speak for itself. Her red lipstick screams bold yet sexy.
Barbie in the Gym
Millie is wearing a pink co-ord set of a crop full sleeves jacket and matching shorts. A cute black headband and white school girl socks to match with the outfit. She chose to wear black heels with this which makes her look sexy in the gym.
Pastel boss bitch
Millie is wearing a pastel green stripey shirt with denim micro shorts. To make it stand out, she wore a white scarf on her head with white goggles and white long heels. She's just standing straight but her outfit is not!
Pastel blue set
Millie is wearing an undergarment set of pastel blue color. It is a bodycon and looks very nice on her body. She is looking very sexy in this outfit.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.