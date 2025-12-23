Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Latest OTT Releases to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5
New week is here, bringing with it a fresh lineup of OTT releases across platforms, offering viewers a mix of exciting new series and films to binge-watch. From high-stakes sci-fi thrills to intense romantic drama, this week’s OTT slate has something for every binge-watcher. The much-awaited Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 raises the suspense as Hawkins hurtles towards its final chapter, while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat brings passion and obsession to the forefront.
OTT Releases Movies
Here’s a look at new ott releases you can watch on major platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5, making it a packed week.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 (December 26)
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is set to release on ott platform Netflix, on December 26, 2025. Eleven return to the Void to find her long-lost sister, Kali, while Will struggles with frightening new powers linked to Vecna. At the same time, Max and Holly are pulled into a dark mindscape, where hidden truths about Will’s disappearance and the Upside Down are finally revealed.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (December 26)
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is going to stream on ott platform Zee5, on December 26, 2025. An intense romantic drama about Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a powerful politician who becomes dangerously obsessed with rising film star Adaa Randhwa. What beings as admiration soon turns into control, frightening, and emotional turmoil of love. The cast members include Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.
Nobody 2 (December 22)
Nobody 2 is already streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar on December 22, 2025. A swap of dull suburban routine for what’s meant to be a “relacing” family trip to the rundown amusement park town of Plummerville turn into a clash with local bullies. The cast includes Bob Odenkirk and Sharon Stone.
Ronkini Bhavan (Demceber 25)
Ronkini Bhavan is coming take make viewers’ Christmas thrilling, on the major OTT platform Zee5 on December 25, 2025. A newly married woman moves into her husband’s creepy ancestral home and soon hears whispers of a deadly curse. As eerie rituals, deaths and frightening visions increase, she struggles to uncover the truth about goddess Ronkini and the house’s dark past.
Andhra King Taluka (December 25)
Andhra King Taluka is set to stream to make viewers’ Christmas full of masala on the OTT platform Netflix, on December 25, 2025. Sagar is a small-town man whose life, money, and identity revolve around his idol, fading superstar ‘Andhar King’ Surya Kumar. When Surya’s 100th film is about to fall apart, Sagar makes a major sacrifice to save his hero’s career, even as his own love story. The cast members are Ram Pothineni, Upendra, and Bhagyashri Borse.