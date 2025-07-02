Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You
Nature never fails to surprise us. There are trees which are often overlooked but can be some of the weirdest and most wonderful wonders of all. Here is a list of some of the strangest trees in the world that will make you question everything you thought you knew about plants.
The Walking palm (Socratea exorrhiza), Ecuador & Peru
This tree appears to "walk" by growing new roots while old one's die. Locals swear they have seen it shift positions over time.
The Tree that Owns Itself, Georgia, USA
This tree has a legal ownership of itself. This white oak in Athens, Georgia was granted self ownership in the 1800. It was done for its independence and the peoples' affection for it.
The Dragon Blood Tree, Socotra Island, Yemen
It bleeds red sap, hence the name is "dragon blood". Its umbrella like shape helps it survive in arid environments and make it look otherworldly.
Baobab Trees, Madagascar & Africa
This is also called the "upside down tree" because it's branches look like the roots. The Baobab can store thousands of liters of water inside its massive trunk.
Rainbow Eucalyptus, Philippines & Indonesia
This tree looks like it was painted, but its all natural! As its bark peels it reveals bright streaks of green, orange, blue and purple.
The Sunland Baobab, South Africa
It once housed an actual bar inside its hollow trunk. It is one of the oldest and widest trees on earth.
Wollemi Pine, Australia
Also known as the "dinosaur tree" the species was thought extinct for over 2 million years until it was discovered alive in 1994. It is now one of the rarest trees in the world.
