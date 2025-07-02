Live Tv
Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You

Nature never fails to surprise us. There are trees which are often overlooked but can be some of the weirdest and most wonderful wonders of all. Here is a list of some of the strangest trees in the world that will make you question everything you thought you knew about plants.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You - Gallery Image
1/7

The Walking palm (Socratea exorrhiza), Ecuador & Peru

This tree appears to "walk" by growing new roots while old one's die. Locals swear they have seen it shift positions over time.

Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You - Gallery Image
2/7

The Tree that Owns Itself, Georgia, USA

This tree has a legal ownership of itself. This white oak in Athens, Georgia was granted self ownership in the 1800. It was done for its independence and the peoples' affection for it.

Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You - Gallery Image
3/7

The Dragon Blood Tree, Socotra Island, Yemen

It bleeds red sap, hence the name is "dragon blood". Its umbrella like shape helps it survive in arid environments and make it look otherworldly.

Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You - Gallery Image
4/7

Baobab Trees, Madagascar & Africa

This is also called the "upside down tree" because it's branches look like the roots. The Baobab can store thousands of liters of water inside its massive trunk.

Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You - Gallery Image
5/7

Rainbow Eucalyptus, Philippines & Indonesia

This tree looks like it was painted, but its all natural! As its bark peels it reveals bright streaks of green, orange, blue and purple.

Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You - Gallery Image
6/7

The Sunland Baobab, South Africa

It once housed an actual bar inside its hollow trunk. It is one of the oldest and widest trees on earth.

Strangest Trees in The World That Will Surprise You - Gallery Image
7/7

Wollemi Pine, Australia

Also known as the "dinosaur tree" the species was thought extinct for over 2 million years until it was discovered alive in 1994. It is now one of the rarest trees in the world.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

