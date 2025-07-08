LIVE TV
  • Street Food Stories: Must Try Local Dishes Across UP

Street Food Stories: Must Try Local Dishes Across UP

Uttar Pradesh is a paradise for street food lovers, offering a variety of iconic local dishes across its cities. From Lucknow’s flavorful Galouti Kebabs and Basket Chaat to Varanasi’s spicy Tamatar Chaat and crispy Bedmi Puri, each dish tells a delicious story. The sweet Petha of Agra, rustic Baati Chokha from Gorakhpur, and creamy Makkhan Malai from Kanpur add to the rich food culture. This photo gallery highlights 9 must-try street foods that truly capture the flavors and traditions of UP.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Street Food Stories: Must-Try Local Dishes Across UP - Photo Gallery
1/9

Tunday Kababi – Lucknow

The melt-in-mouth Galouti kebabs from the iconic Tunday Kababi in Lucknow are a royal treat. Rich in spices, they represent Awadhi heritage.

2/9

Basket Chaat – Royal Cafe, Lucknow

This crunchy chaat served in an edible basket mixes potatoes, curd, chutneys, and spices. A flavor explosion in every bite

3/9

Bedmi Puri With Aloo Sabzi – Varanasi

Crisp puris stuffed with lentils paired with tangy aloo sabzi make for a hearty breakfast in Varanasi.

4/9

Petha – Agra

Soft and translucent sweet made from ash gourd, available in dry and syrupy versions. Agra’s signature delight!

5/9

Kachori Sabzi – Meerut

Flaky kachoris filled with spicy masala, served with hot aloo curry – a must-have breakfast in Meerut.

6/9

Baati Chokha – Gorakhpur

Traditional rural dish made of baked wheat balls and mashed spiced vegetables. A healthy, rustic delight.

7/9

Makkhan Malai – Kanpur

Light, fluffy, saffron-infused winter dessert also known as ‘Nimish’. It melts the moment it touches your tongue!

8/9

Moong Dal Pakodi – Aligarh

Crunchy and spicy, these deep-fried lentil fritters served with chutney are Aligarh’s go-to evening snack.

9/9

Thaggu Ke Laddu – Kanpur

Famous for its quirky name and rich taste, these laddus are a mix of khoya and dry fruits – simple yet unforgettable.

