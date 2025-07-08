Street Food Stories: Must Try Local Dishes Across UP

Uttar Pradesh is a paradise for street food lovers, offering a variety of iconic local dishes across its cities. From Lucknow’s flavorful Galouti Kebabs and Basket Chaat to Varanasi’s spicy Tamatar Chaat and crispy Bedmi Puri, each dish tells a delicious story. The sweet Petha of Agra, rustic Baati Chokha from Gorakhpur, and creamy Makkhan Malai from Kanpur add to the rich food culture. This photo gallery highlights 9 must-try street foods that truly capture the flavors and traditions of UP.