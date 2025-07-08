Uttar Pradesh is a paradise for street food lovers, offering a variety of iconic local dishes across its cities. From Lucknow’s flavorful Galouti Kebabs and Basket Chaat to Varanasi’s spicy Tamatar Chaat and crispy Bedmi Puri, each dish tells a delicious story. The sweet Petha of Agra, rustic Baati Chokha from Gorakhpur, and creamy Makkhan Malai from Kanpur add to the rich food culture. This photo gallery highlights 9 must-try street foods that truly capture the flavors and traditions of UP.
Street Food Stories: Must Try Local Dishes Across UP
1/9
Tunday Kababi – Lucknow
The melt-in-mouth Galouti kebabs from the iconic Tunday Kababi in Lucknow are a royal treat. Rich in spices, they represent Awadhi heritage.
2/9
Basket Chaat – Royal Cafe, Lucknow
This crunchy chaat served in an edible basket mixes potatoes, curd, chutneys, and spices. A flavor explosion in every bite
3/9
Bedmi Puri With Aloo Sabzi – Varanasi
Crisp puris stuffed with lentils paired with tangy aloo sabzi make for a hearty breakfast in Varanasi.
4/9
Petha – Agra
Soft and translucent sweet made from ash gourd, available in dry and syrupy versions. Agra’s signature delight!
5/9
Kachori Sabzi – Meerut
Flaky kachoris filled with spicy masala, served with hot aloo curry – a must-have breakfast in Meerut.
6/9
Baati Chokha – Gorakhpur
Traditional rural dish made of baked wheat balls and mashed spiced vegetables. A healthy, rustic delight.
7/9
Makkhan Malai – Kanpur
Light, fluffy, saffron-infused winter dessert also known as ‘Nimish’. It melts the moment it touches your tongue!
8/9
Moong Dal Pakodi – Aligarh
Crunchy and spicy, these deep-fried lentil fritters served with chutney are Aligarh’s go-to evening snack.
9/9
Thaggu Ke Laddu – Kanpur
Famous for its quirky name and rich taste, these laddus are a mix of khoya and dry fruits – simple yet unforgettable.