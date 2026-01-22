LIVE TV
Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
  • From Cravings to Control: Why Quitting Smoking Today Is the Best Gift You Can Give Yourself

From Cravings to Control: Why Quitting Smoking Today Is the Best Gift You Can Give Yourself

Quitting smoking can be extremely challenging, even for those who are fully aware of its health risks. Dr Rashmi Shetty recently shared an important insight highlighting how stress, cravings, and emotional imbalance play a key role in smoking addiction. Her perspective sheds light on how small lifestyle practices like controlled breathing may support the quitting journey.

Why Even One Cigarette Matters
1/6
Struggling to Quit Smoking? Dr Rashmi Shetty Shares a Surprising Breathwork Insight That Could Help You Tackle Cravings and Stress

Why Even One Cigarette Matters

Dr Rashmi Shetty explains that even a single cigarette can impact the body. Nicotine narrows blood vessels, which reduces blood circulation and gradually affects internal balance as well as skin health.

Impact on Skin and Ageing
2/6

Impact on Skin and Ageing

Smoking limits blood flow to the face, leading to a dull or greyish complexion. Over time, it can speed up the ageing process and negatively affect facial circulation and overall skin quality.

Oxidative Stress and Inflammation
3/6

Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

Cigarette smoke increases oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. These internal effects not only harm vital organs but also show externally through premature ageing and tired-looking skin.

Role of Breathwork
4/6

Role of Breathwork

According to Dr Rashmi, proper breathing helps regulate hormones and calm the body. A relaxed internal state supports clearer thinking and better control over cravings and addictive habits.

Activating the Body’s Calm System
5/6

Activating the Body’s Calm System

Breathwork stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps the body enter a calm and relaxed state. This can reduce stress responses that often trigger the urge to smoke.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided in this content is for general awareness only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

