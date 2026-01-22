From Cravings to Control: Why Quitting Smoking Today Is the Best Gift You Can Give Yourself

Quitting smoking can be extremely challenging, even for those who are fully aware of its health risks. Dr Rashmi Shetty recently shared an important insight highlighting how stress, cravings, and emotional imbalance play a key role in smoking addiction. Her perspective sheds light on how small lifestyle practices like controlled breathing may support the quitting journey.