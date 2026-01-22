From Cravings to Control: Why Quitting Smoking Today Is the Best Gift You Can Give Yourself
Quitting smoking can be extremely challenging, even for those who are fully aware of its health risks. Dr Rashmi Shetty recently shared an important insight highlighting how stress, cravings, and emotional imbalance play a key role in smoking addiction. Her perspective sheds light on how small lifestyle practices like controlled breathing may support the quitting journey.
Why Even One Cigarette Matters
Dr Rashmi Shetty explains that even a single cigarette can impact the body. Nicotine narrows blood vessels, which reduces blood circulation and gradually affects internal balance as well as skin health.
Impact on Skin and Ageing
Smoking limits blood flow to the face, leading to a dull or greyish complexion. Over time, it can speed up the ageing process and negatively affect facial circulation and overall skin quality.
Oxidative Stress and Inflammation
Cigarette smoke increases oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. These internal effects not only harm vital organs but also show externally through premature ageing and tired-looking skin.
Role of Breathwork
According to Dr Rashmi, proper breathing helps regulate hormones and calm the body. A relaxed internal state supports clearer thinking and better control over cravings and addictive habits.
Activating the Body’s Calm System
Breathwork stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps the body enter a calm and relaxed state. This can reduce stress responses that often trigger the urge to smoke.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this content is for general awareness only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.