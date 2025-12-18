LIVE TV
  • Struggling With Breathing Issues Amid Air Pollution? These 6 Yoga Asanas Can Help

Struggling With Breathing Issues Amid Air Pollution? These 6 Yoga Asanas Can Help

Breathing problems and blocked airways can make even simple daily activities feel exhausting. Practising the right yoga asanas regularly can help open the chest, strengthen the lungs, and improve oxygen flow. These yoga poses are gentle, effective, and suitable for most people when done mindfully.

Published: December 18, 2025 13:47:29 IST
Sukhasana (Easy Pose)
1/7
Struggling With Breathing Issues Amid Air Pollution? These 7 Yoga Asanas Can Help

Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

This calming seated pose helps regulate breathing and relax the nervous system. Slow, deep breaths in Sukhasana improve lung capacity and airflow.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
2/7

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Cobra Pose opens up the chest and stretches the lungs. It helps clear congestion and improves breathing, especially for people with sinus issues.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
3/7

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

This pose expands the chest and stimulates the respiratory organs. It improves oxygen circulation and reduces tightness in the lungs.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog)
4/7

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog)

Downward Dog improves blood flow to the lungs and sinuses. It helps clear nasal passages and enhances overall breathing efficiency.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)
5/7

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Fish Pose deeply opens the chest and throat area. It is especially helpful for relieving blocked airways and improving respiratory health.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)
6/7

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

A restorative pose that calms breathing and relieves chest tension. It allows slow, controlled breaths and promotes relaxation.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is for general wellness information only and does not replace medical advice. People with respiratory conditions, injuries, or health issues should consult a qualified healthcare professional or yoga instructor before practising these asanas.

