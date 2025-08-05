Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands
If we talk about Bollywood couples, one thing that pops up in our mind is model-looking couples with six-pack abs or sharp jawlines. But in this shiny and glamorous world of industry, there are a few beautiful Bollywood actresses who married men who may not look super handsome, but definitely stole their hearts.
Juhi Chawla & Jay Mehta
Juhi Chawla was the heartthrob of the 90s era. But when she married businessman Jay Mehta, the fans got shocked by the contrast.
Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra
Rani Mukerji is best known for her beautiful looks and stunning, big brown eyes. She tied the knot with director-producer Aditya Chopra. His looks were not very attractive but he still won Rani’s heart.
Sridevi & Boney Kapoor
Sridevi, the legendary actor of Indian Cinema. Even words can’t describe her beauty and iconic acting skills. Sridevi got married to Boney Kapoor in the late 90s. Fans went into shock after seeing the pairing.
Amrita Arora & Shakeel Ladak
Amrita Arora got married to Shakeel Ladak in 2009. This created a buzz among her fans due to his not-so-appealing personality.
Kim Sharma & Ali Punjani
Kim Sharma gained popularity through his glamorous role in Mohabbatein who got married to Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani in 2010. Their appearances were low key and so was her husband’s appearance.
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty is the fitness queen of Bollywood who got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. He often made headlines for controversial reasons.
Disclaimer
This article is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. It is not meant to judge or demean anyone based on their appearance. Beauty is subjective, and relationships are built on personal connections, values, and mutual respect. We celebrate all forms of love and encourage kindness when discussing public figures.