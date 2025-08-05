LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands

If we talk about Bollywood couples, one thing that pops up in our mind is model-looking couples with six-pack abs or sharp jawlines. But in this shiny and glamorous world of industry, there are a few beautiful Bollywood actresses who married men who may not look super handsome, but definitely stole their hearts.

By: Last Updated: August 5, 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
1/7

Juhi Chawla & Jay Mehta

Juhi Chawla was the heartthrob of the 90s era. But when she married businessman Jay Mehta, the fans got shocked by the contrast.

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
2/7

Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji is best known for her beautiful looks and stunning, big brown eyes. She tied the knot with director-producer Aditya Chopra. His looks were not very attractive but he still won Rani’s heart.

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
3/7

Sridevi & Boney Kapoor

Sridevi, the legendary actor of Indian Cinema. Even words can’t describe her beauty and iconic acting skills. Sridevi got married to Boney Kapoor in the late 90s. Fans went into shock after seeing the pairing.

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
4/7

Amrita Arora & Shakeel Ladak

Amrita Arora got married to Shakeel Ladak in 2009. This created a buzz among her fans due to his not-so-appealing personality.

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
5/7

Kim Sharma & Ali Punjani

Kim Sharma gained popularity through his glamorous role in Mohabbatein who got married to Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani in 2010. Their appearances were low key and so was her husband’s appearance.

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
6/7

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is the fitness queen of Bollywood who got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. He often made headlines for controversial reasons.

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. It is not meant to judge or demean anyone based on their appearance. Beauty is subjective, and relationships are built on personal connections, values, and mutual respect. We celebrate all forms of love and encourage kindness when discussing public figures.

Tags:

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery
Rani Mukerji and Other Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Married Average-Looking Husbands - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?