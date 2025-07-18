LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics

Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics

Western wear is becoming very popular in India, especially among young people. It includes clothing items such as bodycon dresses, jeans, tops, shirts, skirts, dresses, jackets, and jumpsuits. These outfits are stylish, comfortable, and perfect for different occasions like college, office, shopping, or parties. Many Indian fashion brands now design Western-style clothes that look modern but also feel comfortable in Indian weather. They use soft fabrics, smart cuts, and trendy colors to match the latest fashion. Western wear in India is now a mix of fashion and comfort that fits every mood and budget.

 

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Indian Brands That Slay Western Wear - Photo Gallery
1/5

H&M India

H&M India offers stylish and affordable Western wear, from denim jackets to bodycon dresses. Great for college and weekend fun.

Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery
2/5

Westside (by Tata Trent)

Westside’s in-house labels like Utsa and Nuon offer fashionable Western wear for every mood: chic, comfy, or bold. It's your go-to for everyday glam

Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery
3/5

AND by Anita Dongre

AND blends modern cuts with soft hues, making it perfect for both work and casual outings. Their Western wear combines comfort with elegance.

Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery
4/5

Urbanic India

Urbanic gives a mix of edgy and elegant Western styles.

Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery
5/5

Zudio

Zudio offers trendy tops, jeans, and dresses without burning a hole in your pocket, where style meets smart spending

Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery
Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery
Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery
Five Stylish And Trendy Western Wear By Indian Brands: In Pics - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?