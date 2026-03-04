Subedaar OTT Release: Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan Action Movie

Subedaar OTT Release: veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is all set to return with a powerful action drama in Sudebaar, co-starring Radhika Madan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film promises a gripping mix of high-octane action and emotional storytelling. Here’s everything about the much-anticipated latest movie Subedaar OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more.