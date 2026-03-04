Subedaar OTT Release: Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan Action Movie
Subedaar OTT Release: veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is all set to return with a powerful action drama in Sudebaar, co-starring Radhika Madan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film promises a gripping mix of high-octane action and emotional storytelling. Here’s everything about the much-anticipated latest movie Subedaar OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more.
Subedaar OTT Release Date
Subedaar is all set to make its OTT debut today, on March 4, 2026, bringing an intense action drama to digital audiences.
Subedaar OTT Release Platform
Subedaar is scheduled to release on the major OTT platform, Prime Video. Fans are already creating the buzz to witness Anil Kapoor in another avatar.
Subedaar Cast
Subedaar cast members are Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Mona Singh. The action movie is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Subedaar Story
Subedaar revolves around a retired soldier struggling to navigate the quiet complexities of civilian life after a career of combat.