Subedaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor’s Action Movie | Know Cast, Story & Streaming Details
Subedaar is finally heading to OTT, and fans cannot keep calm. Anil Kapoor steps into the powerful role of a retired soldier, but when and where can you stream it? The gritty family-meets-action storyline has already sparked major curiosity online. If you missed the big-screen excitement, here’s your chance to catch the film from home. From release date to storyline, here’s everything you need to know about the Anil Kapoor’s film Subedaar.
Subedaar OTT Release Date
Subedaar is scheduled to stream worldwide on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. The announcement was made alongside the film’s teaser, creating buzz about its digital premiere. Fans are eagerly anticipating the action drama after trailer reactions and online clips surfaced.
Subedaar Cast
The film stars Anil Kapoor as the main character in a powerful action role. Radhikka Madan co-stars in a key role, reportedly playing his daughter.
Subedaar OTT Platform- Where to watch this film?
Subedaar will stream exclusively on Prime Video. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Subedaar Storyline
The movie follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life. He faces internal challenges, family tensions, and emerging threats from society as he tries to protect his home and loved ones.
Subedaar Available Languages
Subedaar will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Disclaimer
This article is based on officially released announcements, media reports, and publicly available information regarding the OTT release of Subedaar. Release dates, streaming platforms, and language availability are subject to change as per the makers or platform’s official updates. Readers are advised to check the official streaming service for the most accurate and up-to-date details.