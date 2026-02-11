LIVE TV
Subedaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor’s Action Movie | Know Cast, Story & Streaming Details

Subedaar is finally heading to OTT, and fans cannot keep calm. Anil Kapoor steps into the powerful role of a retired soldier, but when and where can you stream it? The gritty family-meets-action storyline has already sparked major curiosity online. If you missed the big-screen excitement, here’s your chance to catch the film from home. From release date to storyline, here’s everything you need to know about the Anil Kapoor’s film Subedaar.

Published: February 11, 2026 15:48:54 IST
Subedaar OTT Release Date
1/6
Subedaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor's Action Movie | Know Cast, Story & Streaming Details

Subedaar OTT Release Date

Subedaar is scheduled to stream worldwide on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. The announcement was made alongside the film’s teaser, creating buzz about its digital premiere. Fans are eagerly anticipating the action drama after trailer reactions and online clips surfaced.

Subedaar Cast
2/6

Subedaar Cast

The film stars Anil Kapoor as the main character in a powerful action role. Radhikka Madan co-stars in a key role, reportedly playing his daughter.

Subedaar OTT Platform- Where to watch this film?
3/6

Subedaar OTT Platform- Where to watch this film?

Subedaar will stream exclusively on Prime Video. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Subedaar Storyline
4/6

Subedaar Storyline

The movie follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life. He faces internal challenges, family tensions, and emerging threats from society as he tries to protect his home and loved ones.

Subedaar Available Languages
5/6

Subedaar Available Languages

Subedaar will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on officially released announcements, media reports, and publicly available information regarding the OTT release of Subedaar. Release dates, streaming platforms, and language availability are subject to change as per the makers or platform’s official updates. Readers are advised to check the official streaming service for the most accurate and up-to-date details.

