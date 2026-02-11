Subedaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor’s Action Movie | Know Cast, Story & Streaming Details

Subedaar is finally heading to OTT, and fans cannot keep calm. Anil Kapoor steps into the powerful role of a retired soldier, but when and where can you stream it? The gritty family-meets-action storyline has already sparked major curiosity online. If you missed the big-screen excitement, here’s your chance to catch the film from home. From release date to storyline, here’s everything you need to know about the Anil Kapoor’s film Subedaar.