LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Suffering From Cold And Cough? Top 5 Home Remedies To Treat These Symptoms Naturally

Suffering From Cold And Cough? Top 5 Home Remedies To Treat These Symptoms Naturally

Effective home remedies like honey, ginger, turmeric milk, steam inhalation, and saltwater gargle help relieve cold and cough naturally, reducing inflammation, clearing congestion, soothing the throat, and boosting immunity.

By: Last Updated: December 5, 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Check Out The Best Effective Home Remedies
1/7

Check Out The Best Effective Home Remedies

The most effective home remedies for cold and cough are honey, ginger, and steam inhalation, which relieve the symptoms of cold and cough by reducing inflammation and clearing congestion.

Honey with Warm Fluids
2/7

Honey with Warm Fluids

Honey combined with warm water or tea soothes the throat, reduces the irritation, and naturally suppresses cough when the intake is several times per day.

Ginger Tea or Chew
3/7

Ginger Tea or Chew

Boiled ginger tea or chewing fresh ginger is effective in lessening the inflammation, opening the air passages, and quickly curing a cold and cough.

Saltwater Gargle
4/7

Saltwater Gargle

Gargling with warm salt water loosens mucus, eases throat discomfort, kills bacteria, and gives immediate relief from cold-related soreness.

Steam Inhalation
5/7

Steam Inhalation

Inhalation of steam with eucalyptus or ajwain is a practical method to unblock the nose, dissolve mucus, and relieve sinus pressure.

Turmeric Milk
6/7

Turmeric Milk

Drinking warm turmeric milk at bedtime strengthens the immune system, lessens swelling, and helps with quicker recovery from a cold and cough discomfort.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This is for informational and educational purposes only. However, it is advisable to consult a doctor if symptoms persist beyond a week or worsen.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS