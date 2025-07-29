Suit Up! Here Are The Trendiest Leaders In Indian Politics – Have A Look!
In recent years, a great number of political leaders have attracted public attention not just for their policies and speeches, but for their idiosyncratic sense of style. This has come to an age where parliamentarians appear to protest as much through their wardrobes as through their ideologies-sporting everything from crisp bandhgalas and scenic handwoven sarees to well-tailored suits accessorized with fine jewelry. Their fashion choices are also a commentary on cultural pride, public persona, and confidence. In an age where the looks speak for themselves, these politicians are making as strong an impression with their looks and style as they are on the floor of the House.
Kangana Ranaut (BJP)
Kangana is known for her unique and fearless outbreaks of fashion which further reflects on her personality. Blending modern fashion with Indian wear is a piece of cake for her. Her bold decisions and attitude make her the center of attention everywhere she goes.
Mahua Moitra (TMC)
Mahua Moitra is easily recognizable by her elegant and subtle fashion sense. She is normally dressed in stunning, handloom sarees, most often in deep colors and refined drapes. Her selections illustrate a strong affinity for Indian fabric alongside a robust and sleek professional image. Her restraint in accessorizing and attention to the quality and drape of the sarees are stark contrasts to the bulk of political functionaries who opine incessantly, and this makes her a style icon among political circles.
Manish Tewari (INC)
Congress politician Manish Tewari, with his sharp, classic formal look, is a favorite among fashionistas for his preference for neatly-cut suits, crisp shirts, and ties, which give him a sophisticated and urbane look. His attire is typical of the traditional statesman look with its focus on neatness and an elegant air about him.
Shashi Tharoor (INC)
Maybe the best-known for his immaculate style, Shashi Tharoor is renowned for his elegant blend of classic and Western dressing. He with ease wears sharp suits, refined kurtas with Nehru jackets, and occasionally even distinctive ties and pocket squares. His is a sleek, intellectual style, always immaculately groomed.
Raghav Chadha (AAP)
Younger face in Parliament, Raghav Chadha is soon making headlines for his fashionable and cutting-edge wardrobe decisions. He prefers well-tailored bandhgalas and suits, usually of a modern cut and colour, exuding a youthful but authoritative image. His clean-shaven profile and new-age approach to political fashion appeal to a younger demographic.
Chirag Paswan (LJP - Ram Vilas)
Chirag Paswan is a former actor and certainly adds an elegant and contemporary touch to Parliament. He regularly appears in contemporary Indian styles such as kurtas and bandhgalas or business attire, consistently fitted and tailored to him. His fitness and attention to grooming contribute to his stylish persona.