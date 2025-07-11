Sun Valley Billionaires’ ‘Summer Camp’: Jeff Bezos To Mark Zuckerberg — Check Out Guest List: In Pics

Jeff Bezos – Founder & Executive Chairman, Amazon

Jeff Bezos, the third-richest person in the world, remains a towering figure in global business. While he stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, his presence still commands power across tech, space (via Blue Origin), and media (as the owner of The Washington Post). His arrival in Sun Valley with his wife Lauren Sánchez — a key executive in Blue Origin — reflects not just status but strategic intent. Bezos is believed to be deeply engaged in discussions around AI, media ownership, and space privatization.