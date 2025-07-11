- Home>
- Sun Valley Billionaires’ ‘Summer Camp’: Jeff Bezos To Mark Zuckerberg — Check Out Guest List: In Pics
Sun Valley Billionaires’ ‘Summer Camp’: Jeff Bezos To Mark Zuckerberg — Check Out Guest List: In Pics
The annual Sun Valley “summer camp for billionaires” gathered top CEOs from tech and media at the exclusive Idaho retreat hosted by Allen & Company. Notable attendees included Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Tim Cook (Apple), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Andy Jassy (Amazon), and Bob Iger (Disney). Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber), Ted Sarandos (Netflix), and Brian Armstrong (Coinbase) were also present. While conversations were off-the-record, AI and industry innovation were key themes. The event remains a hotspot for powerful networking and future-shaping deals among the world’s most influential corporate leaders.
Jeff Bezos – Founder & Executive Chairman, Amazon
Jeff Bezos, the third-richest person in the world, remains a towering figure in global business. While he stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, his presence still commands power across tech, space (via Blue Origin), and media (as the owner of The Washington Post). His arrival in Sun Valley with his wife Lauren Sánchez — a key executive in Blue Origin — reflects not just status but strategic intent. Bezos is believed to be deeply engaged in discussions around AI, media ownership, and space privatization.
Tim Cook – CEO, Apple
Tim Cook has led Apple through over a decade of tremendous innovation and profitability. With Apple's recent expansion into spatial computing (via Vision Pro), privacy-first AI initiatives, and health-tech, Cook’s presence at Sun Valley is vital. As one of the world’s most valuable companies, Apple also plays a key role in shaping the future of media partnerships, app ecosystems, and global manufacturing. Cook is known for his low-profile yet influential style at such gatherings.
Satya Nadella – CEO, Microsoft
Satya Nadella is widely credited with revitalizing Microsoft into a modern cloud and AI powerhouse. Under his leadership, Microsoft partnered with OpenAI, integrated AI tools like Copilot into Office and Windows, and overtook Apple briefly as the world’s most valuable company. At Sun Valley, Nadella is likely a key figure in talks about AI regulation, enterprise solutions, and global digital infrastructure. His calm, visionary approach makes him a magnet for dealmakers and policymakers alike.
Sundar Pichai – CEO, Alphabet/Google
As head of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai leads one of the world’s most dominant players in AI (Gemini), search, advertising, and YouTube. With the AI race heating up, Pichai's insights are critical to industry leaders, especially on topics like responsible AI development, antitrust scrutiny, and platform influence. At Sun Valley, he represents not just innovation but also the challenges of managing one of the most data-rich companies on Earth.
Sam Altman – CEO, OpenAI
Sam Altman, perhaps the most talked-about name in AI, is leading the charge with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. His presence at Sun Valley symbolizes AI’s central role in the future of business, media, and society. Altman has sparked both excitement and concern over AI’s impact on jobs, politics, and security. He’s also rumored to be exploring ambitious projects like AI chips and global infrastructure, making him a key conversation partner at this elite gathering.
Bob Iger – CEO, The Walt Disney Company
Back at the helm of Disney after a brief retirement, Bob Iger is overseeing the entertainment giant’s transition into a streaming-first world. With Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, and its vast IP library (Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar), Iger is central to discussions on content consolidation and global media strategy. His experience in mergers (e.g., buying Pixar, Marvel, Fox) makes him a power broker at Sun Valley, where media deal-making is a core theme.
Mark Zuckerberg – CEO, Meta Platforms (Facebook)
Though not officially spotted on Day 1, Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly invited and is a regular attendee. As Meta repositions itself from social media dominance to AI and the metaverse (via Reality Labs), Zuckerberg’s presence is significant. With the launch of Meta’s Llama AI model and their push into mixed reality, he is poised to play a huge role in tech's next frontier. At Sun Valley, he’s likely involved in both competitive discussions and potential partnerships.