LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sunanda Sharma EXPOSED: Viral News, Age, Boyfriend & Latest 2025 Updates

Sunanda Sharma EXPOSED: Viral News, Age, Boyfriend & Latest 2025 Updates

Sunanda Sharma, the famous Punjabi singer, is making headlines again. She started her career by uploading cover songs that quickly went viral. She is known for her charm and consistent hits, being one of Punjab’s most loved artists in 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunanda Sharma.

By: Last Updated: November 13, 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sunanda Sharma Age
1/6

Sunanda Sharma Age

Sunanda was born on 30 January 1992 in Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur, Punjab. She is 33 years old as of 2025.

Sunanda Sharma Songs & Movies
2/6

Sunanda Sharma Songs & Movies

Her first song was "Billi Akh" released in 2015. Her blockbuster songs include Patake, Jaani Tera Naa, Morni and Duji Vaar Pyar. Her first Bollywood song was Tere Naal Nachna released in 2018.

Sunanda Sharma Boyfriend
3/6

Sunanda Sharma Boyfriend

Sunanda recently confirmed she's in a relationship through an Instagram post featuring a "mystery man". Media reports link her to Joshua Sterling, a London-based model, though she hasn't made any official statement.

Sunanda Sharma Latest News
4/6

Sunanda Sharma Latest News

A video of Sunanda hugging a fan during a live concert recently went viral, earning her praise for being humble and vivid.

Sunanda Sharma Movies
5/6

Sunanda Sharma Movies

Sunanda worked in Sajjan Singh Rangroot. It was her first Punjabi film, where she played a key female role opposite Diljeet Dosanjh. She is expected to appear in new Punjabi cinema projects soon, as per industry buzz.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS