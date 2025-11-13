Sunanda Sharma EXPOSED: Viral News, Age, Boyfriend & Latest 2025 Updates
Sunanda Sharma, the famous Punjabi singer, is making headlines again. She started her career by uploading cover songs that quickly went viral. She is known for her charm and consistent hits, being one of Punjab’s most loved artists in 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunanda Sharma.
Sunanda Sharma Age
Sunanda was born on 30 January 1992 in Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur, Punjab. She is 33 years old as of 2025.
Sunanda Sharma Songs & Movies
Her first song was "Billi Akh" released in 2015. Her blockbuster songs include Patake, Jaani Tera Naa, Morni and Duji Vaar Pyar. Her first Bollywood song was Tere Naal Nachna released in 2018.
Sunanda Sharma Boyfriend
Sunanda recently confirmed she's in a relationship through an Instagram post featuring a "mystery man". Media reports link her to Joshua Sterling, a London-based model, though she hasn't made any official statement.
Sunanda Sharma Latest News
A video of Sunanda hugging a fan during a live concert recently went viral, earning her praise for being humble and vivid.
Sunanda Sharma Movies
Sunanda worked in Sajjan Singh Rangroot. It was her first Punjabi film, where she played a key female role opposite Diljeet Dosanjh. She is expected to appear in new Punjabi cinema projects soon, as per industry buzz.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.