Sunidhi Chauhan Birthday: Top 7 Bollywood Songs From Chikni Chameli To Kamli
Sunidhi Chauhan is one of Bollywood’s most energetic female singer till now. She is known for her electrifying stage presence and powerful voice. Here is a list of Top 7 Bollywood songs delivered by Sunidhi that broke the records and won awards:
Sheila Ki Jawani- Tees Maar Khan
It is an energetic track with playful and bold vocals. Sunidhi sings in a high energy which was matched by Katrina Kaif's performance perfectly. It became a nationwide party anthem.
Beedi- Omkara
It is a folksy and rustic number with raw vocal texture. It is the perfect blend of desi vibes and attitude. It won multiple awards and ruled the charts for months.
Kamli- Dhoom 3
It is a fast paced song with challenging vocal range. Sunidhi's voice added attitude and thrill to Katrina Kaif's dance. It is one of the most steamed songs of the year.
Crazy Kiya Re- Dhoom 2
It is a funky, stylish track with a youthful tone. Her voice elevated the glamour factor of the song. It is still a favorite for stage performances.
Desi Girl- Dostana
It is an upbeat celebratory track with a playful yet glamorous tone. Sunidhi's voice perfectly captured the desi swag. It became a must play in parties and weddings.
Mehboob Mere- Fiza
Sunidhi's bold vocal style suited the dramatic composition. It is a powerful yet sensual song that brought her major recognition. It made her a leading playback singer in Bollywood.
Dance Pe Chance- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
A high energy fun and instructional dance number with Sunidhi's lively voice that kept the rhythm engaging throughout. It is popular at college and school dance events.
