TRENDING |
TRENDING |
  Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT: Release Date, Platform, Cast, Story, & More

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT: Release Date, Platform, Cast, Story, & More

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is the latest OTT drama creating buzz among viewers. Packed with intense storytelling, a compelling cast, and gripping twists, the series is set to make its debut soon. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot, and more.

Last Updated: November 27, 2025 | 5:55 AM IST
Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release
1/8

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release

Let’s take a dive into Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, story & more following its theatrical release on October 2.

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release Date
2/8

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release Date

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari is set to release on the major OTT platform on 27, November 2025. The comedy drama is 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 45 seconds long.

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Platform
3/8

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Platform

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari will be streaming on Netflix, making fans excited.

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Cast
4/8

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Cast

Dharma Production brings an epic cast together in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf. Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma, and others.

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Story
5/8

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Story

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari shows two former lovers in Delhi trying to get back together, but things turn funny with little lies and lots of drama. In the middle of chaos, a surprising new love story begins. But the main question arises whether Sunny Sanskari gets Tulsi Kumari or not?

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Review
6/8

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Review

As per reviews, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari is highly entertaining with lots of funny moments. Fans get excited to see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor again on the Big Screen after ‘Bawal’. Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra add their own charm to the drama.

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Ratings
7/8

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Ratings

According to IMDB, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari gets 4.3 ratings.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari — including its OTT release date, cast, storyline, etc. — is based on sources available at the time of writing. It may contain inaccuracies or could change over time. Please verify with official announcements or reputable media outlets before relying on it.

