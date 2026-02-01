Super Singer 11 Vote: When and Where to Watch Grand Finale LIVE on TV, Mobile, OTT

Super Singer 11 is all set for an electrifying finale as the singing competition is reaching its grand conclusion. The much-awaited Super Singer 11 Grand Finale will air live, bringing together top finalists, celebrity judges, and special performances on one stage. Viewers can cath the Super Singer 11 live telecast on TV as well as stream the finale on mobile and OTT platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the Super Singer 11 Grand Finale live.