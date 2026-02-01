Super Singer 11 Vote: When and Where to Watch Grand Finale LIVE on TV, Mobile, OTT
Super Singer 11 is all set for an electrifying finale as the singing competition is reaching its grand conclusion. The much-awaited Super Singer 11 Grand Finale will air live, bringing together top finalists, celebrity judges, and special performances on one stage. Viewers can cath the Super Singer 11 live telecast on TV as well as stream the finale on mobile and OTT platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the Super Singer 11 Grand Finale live.
Super Singer 11 Grand Finale Date
Super Singer 11 grand finale is scheduled to release on 1 February 2026. Fans are excited to watch their favourite ones lift the trophy.
Where to Watch Super Singer 11 Grand Finale on TV?
Viewers can watch Super Singer 11 Grand Finale live on Vijay Television. The finale will be broadcast live on TV, allowing fans to witness the final performances.
Where to Watch Super Singer 11 Grand Finale on OTT?
Super Singer 11 Grand Finale is set to stream on JioHotstar, allowing viewers to watch the mega event on mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other devices.
Super Singer 11 Vote
Fans can vote for their favorite Super Singer 11 contestant through two official channels- a free missed call facility and online voting on the JioHotstar app. They can cast up to give votes daily via the JioHotstar app by visiting the Super Singer 11 page and selecting their preferred finalist. Voting, which began on January 24, 2026 at 6:30 pm, will close ten minutes after the final competitive performance tonight.