Suresh Raina To Varun Chakravarthy: Five Indian Cricketers Who Acted In South Indian Films: In Pics

Indian cricketers are shining beyond the roaring crowds of cricket stadiums. There is a fascinating crossover that is emerging as India’s cricketers are trying their hands at acting and debuting in the industry, especially the South Indian Cinema. This trend witnesses the national players venturing into acting showcasing a different facet of their talent. From legendary spinners to dynamic all-rounders, Here are five Indian Cricketers who shined through silver screen in south Indian Cinema captivating audiences in a whole new avatar.