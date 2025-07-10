LIVE TV
  Suresh Raina To Varun Chakravarthy: Five Indian Cricketers Who Acted In South Indian Films: In Pics

Indian cricketers are shining beyond the roaring crowds of cricket stadiums. There is a fascinating crossover that is emerging as India’s cricketers are trying their hands at acting and debuting in the industry, especially the South Indian Cinema. This trend witnesses the national players venturing into acting showcasing a different facet of their talent. From legendary spinners to dynamic all-rounders, Here are five Indian Cricketers who shined through silver screen in south Indian Cinema captivating audiences in a whole new avatar.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Suresh Raina To Varun Chakravarthy: Five Indian Cricketers Who Acted In South Indian Films: In Pics - Gallery Image
1/5

Suresh Raina

The beloved "Chinna Thala" of Chennai Super Kings is set to make his acting debut in a Tamil film. Tentatively titled 'DKS Production No. 1', it's a massy sports drama where he will bring his Chennai spirit from the cricket fields to South Indian Cinema.

Suresh Raina To Varun Chakravarthy: Five Indian Cricketers Who Acted In South Indian Films: In Pics - Gallery Image
2/5

Varun Chakravarthy

Before making his mark as a mystery spinner in Indian cricket, Varun Chakravarthy had a brief acting stint in the 2014 Tamil sports drama 'Jeeva'. He played a supporting role, and interestingly, the film's theme of a cricketer's struggles mirrored aspects of his own life journey.

Suresh Raina To Varun Chakravarthy: Five Indian Cricketers Who Acted In South Indian Films: In Pics - Gallery Image
3/5

Harbhajan Singh

The "Turbanator" has acted in multiple South Indian films, showcasing his acting skills. He made notable appearances in the Tamil films 'Friendship' (2021), where he played a prominent role, and also had a cameo in 'Dikkilona'.

Suresh Raina To Varun Chakravarthy: Five Indian Cricketers Who Acted In South Indian Films: In Pics - Gallery Image
4/5

Sadagoppan Ramesh

A former Indian opener, Sadagoppan Ramesh has had a more extensive acting career in Tamil cinema. He made his debut in the film 'Santosh Subramanian' (2008) and also starred in movies like 'Potta Potti' and 'Madha Gaja Raja'

Suresh Raina To Varun Chakravarthy: Five Indian Cricketers Who Acted In South Indian Films: In Pics - Gallery Image
5/5

Irfan Pathan

The former Indian all-rounder made his acting debut in the highly anticipated Tamil action-thriller 'Cobra' (2022), starring Chiyaan Vikram. He played the role of an Interpol officer in the film.

Suresh Raina To Varun Chakravarthy: Five Indian Cricketers Who Acted In South Indian Films: In Pics - Gallery Image

