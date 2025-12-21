Surpassing The Combined Wealth Of Larry Page, Larry Ellison And Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Officially Ranks Among The World’s Top 10 Richest With A $749 Billion Net Worth
Elon Musk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk net worth jumped sharply late Friday after the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Tesla stock options valued at $139 billion that had been scrapped last year, according to Forbes’ billionaires list. The decision lifted Musk’s estimated fortune to around $749 billion.
Check Out World’s Top 10 Richest Rankers Below-
Elon Musk
Around $749 billion the richest person in history. Musk leads thanks to his stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, xAI and other ventures, and could be on track to become the first trillionaire.
Larry Page
Co-founder of Google, Page recently overtook other rivals to claim the No. 2 spot. His fortune is largely tied to Alphabet’s strong performance and long-term tech holdings.
Larry Ellison
Oracle’s co-founder ranks third, with vast holdings in enterprise software and cloud technology that have kept him near the very top of global wealth charts.
Jeff Bezos
Amazon’s founder remains among the richest, despite market shifts. His diversified holdings from e-commerce to aerospace with Blue Origin, bolster his long-term net worth.
Sergey Brin
Another Google co-founder, Brin’s wealth has climbed recently, moving him ahead of some peers. He maintains a low public profile despite major influence on Alphabet’s evolution.
Mark Zuckerberg
The Meta CEO has seen his fortune fluctuate with the tech sector, but remains firmly in the top 10 due to Meta’s market position and investments in AI.
Bernard Arnault
The luxury goods titan heads LVMH, home to brands like Louis Vuitton and Sephora, the only non-American in the top rank usually, though standings can shift.
Jensen Huang
CEO of NVIDIA, Huang’s wealth reflects the explosive growth in AI and semiconductors.
Michael Dell
Founder of Dell Technologies, his presence in the top 10 marks the enduring value of enterprise computing and technology services.
Warren Buffett
The legendary investor remains in the top 10 thanks to his long-term investment philosophy and control of Berkshire Hathaway, even as tech magnates dominate wealth rankings.
