7 Surprising Side Effects of Eating Boiled Potatoes Daily
Boiled potatoes are a staple in many diets, but excessive consumption can lead to health issues such as weight gain, blood sugar spikes, digestive discomfort, and more. Understanding these side effects can help you make informed dietary choices.
Weight Gain
In boiled form, potatoes have a high content of starch, which is a kind of carbohydrate. If you eat them in large amounts, the excess carbohydrates are converted to fat if not needed for energy, and gradually bring on weight gain.
Blood Sugar Spikes
Being high on the GI, boiled potatoes get digested quickly, immediately releasing glucose into the bloodstream, creating a rush in blood sugar levels.
Nutrient Imbalance
When eaten too often alone, potatoes may satiate hunger but offer a narrow spectrum of essential nutrients, such as proteins, iron, or healthy fats, resulting in nutritional imbalance.
Type 2 Diabetes Risks
Repetitive spikes in blood sugar levels caused by high-GI foods such as boiled potatoes force the pancreas to secrete more insulin. Insulin resistance, i.e., the biggest contributor to type 2 diabetes, may set in over time.
Digestive Issues
The resistant starch and fiber in potatoes (mostly in the skin) may cause gas, bloating, or constipation if consumed in large quantities or without the skin, especially for those sensitive to such effects.
Toxin Risk (Solanine)
This happens when potatoes are stored poorly. They may turn green or sprout. This leads to an increase in solanine, a natural toxin that can cause nausea, headaches, or digestive distress if consumed.
Unsuitable for Low-Carb Diets
If you know that boiled potatoes are high in net carbs. People on low-carb or keto diets need to avoid such foods because they can kick the body out of ketosis. This can make the diet ineffective.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. However, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised suggestions.