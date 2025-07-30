  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night

Sleeping in a cold room can improve your sleep quality, metabolism, and even help slow aging. Lower temperatures support your body’s natural sleep rhythms and boost overall health.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
1/8

Makes You Sleep Faster

Lower temperatures drop the core temperature of the body, telling it that it's time to sleep, thereby making one fall asleep more quickly.

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
2/8

Improves Sleep Quality

Sleeping in a cold temperature ensures deeper sleep and undisturbed sleep cycles, more so an REM, which is very important for mental rejuvenation and memory consolidation.

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
3/8

Enhances Melatonin Secretion

Lower temperatures stimulate the activation of melatonin, a sleep hormone and an antioxidant, thereby enhancing healthier and better sleep.

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
4/8

Lessen Symptoms of Insomnia

One type of nervous pathway in the cool temperature tends to induce serenity and calm stress and anxiety, which are worthy of precursors for having a hard time falling or staying asleep.

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
5/8

Metabolism Increased

Cold temperature activates brown fat to burn calories to produce heat, which probably increases metabolic strength and energy.

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
6/8

Slow Down Aging

Through the better sleep that comes with cool temperature, cellular repair, hormonal balance, and general regeneration are improved, which slows the apparent aging process.

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
7/8

Lower Chance for Some Diseases

Quality sleep regularly in a cool room could help reduce the chances of networking illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and neurodegenerative conditions.

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. Individual sleep needs may vary. Consult a healthcare provider for persistent sleep problems.

Tags:

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery
7 Surprising Sleep Benefits of Keeping Your Bedroom Cold at Night - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?