Suryagarh Palace: From Kiara & Sidharth’s Dream Wedding to Karan Johar’s ‘The Traitors’

Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, known for its royal charm, hosted Kiara & Sidharth’s fairytale wedding and now serves as the dramatic set for Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors, blending romance and suspense in one majestic venue.
A royal stage in Jaisalmer
Suryagarh Palace stands tall amidst the Thar Desert, boasting golden sandstone walls, majestic archways, and a serene charm. This regal backdrop was perfect for both cinematic storytelling and celebrity weddings.
Where Kiara & Sidharth tied the knot
Bollywood’s beloved couple chose this grand palace for their intimate February 2023 wedding. Its fairy-tale courtyards and private luxury created a dream setting that remains etched in fans’ hearts.
Wedding extravaganza under the stars
From flower-laden mandaps to sparkling fairy lights, the palace transformed into a breathtaking venue. Every detail marble walkways, candlelit dinners added to the magic of their celebration.
Picture-perfect heritage interiors
The intricate jharokhas, elegant hallways, and ornate decor made every corner a romantic photo spot. These timeless interiors seamlessly shifted from wedding grandeur to TV drama.
Now home to ‘The Traitors’
This same palace plays host to the thrilling Hindi adaptation of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Its mysterious vibe and expansive courtyards create the perfect stage for secrets and strategy.
Isolated desert setting
Nestled far from city noise, the palace’s remote location amplifies tension for the reality show. With no phones or distractions, contestants navigate alliances and betrayals amid royal luxury.
A palace of many stories
Whether witnessing a star-studded wedding or dramatic mind games, Suryagarh stands as a versatile symbol of both romance and suspense. It continues to capture the imagination of all who visit.
This content is for informational and storytelling purposes only. Venue details, event highlights, and production setups are based on publicly available sources and may not reflect current conditions. Any decisions regarding event planning or location visits should involve direct communication with organizers or site managers.