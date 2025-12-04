Sushma Swaraj’s Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Dies At 73: A Look at His Net Worth and His Knack for Witty One-Liners
Swaraj Kaushal, husband of the late former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and a senior BJP leader, passed away on December 4, the party announced on Tuesday.
The BJP stated that his final rites will be conducted today, December 4, 2025, at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground. Known not only for his distinguished career in law and public service, Kaushal was also celebrated for his sharp wit and memorable one-liners that often lit up his surroundings. Take a look at Swaraj Kaushal net worth, achievements, personal journey, and sense of humour that made him unforgettable.
Who was Swaraj Kaushal?
Swaraj Kaushal was an Indian senior advocate, former Governor of Mizoram, and Member of Parliament. He was the husband of the late Union Minister Sushma Sawaraj and father of BJP MP Bansuri Sawaraj. He passed away on December 4, 2025, at the age of 73.
Swaraj Kaushal Cause of Death
Swaraj Kaushal had been suffering from a prolonged illness that had left him severely weakened. He was taken to AIIMS Delhi for treatment earlier this morning, where he passed away.
Swaraj Kaushal Career
Swaraj Kaushal was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court of India at the age of 34, one of the youngest ever to receive this honor. In 1990, at the age of 37, he was appointed as the youngest governor in India’s history and served until 1993. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Haryana from 1998 to 2004.
Sushma Swaraj & Swaraj Kaushal Love Story
Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal’s relationship has the charm of a cinematic romance. Despite holding contrasting political ideologies, with Sushma aligned with the Jan Sangh (now BJP) and Kaushal leaning towards socialist thought, destiny brought them together during the Emergency of 1975. Their families happily supported their match, and the two were married on July 13, 1975, with Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) himself offering his blessings.
Swaraj Kaushal Net Worth
An official net worth for Swaraj Kaushal was never publicly disclosed. But in the 2014 filing, Swaraj Kaushal and Sushma Sawaraj’s combined assets were valued at more than Rs 14 crore, which included cash reserves, bank deposits, and property. At the time, his bank deposits alone were listed at over Rs 4.37 crore.
Swaraj Kaushal’s Notable One-liners
On being asked about his wife's salary: When a Twitter follower asked about his wife's salary as a Union Minister, Kaushal famously replied, "Do not ask about my age and Madam's salary. These are bad manners".
On his wife's retirement from electoral politics: When Sushma Swaraj announced she would not contest elections in 2019, her husband thanked her with this witty remark: "Madam—I am running behind you for the last 46 years. I am no longer a 19-year-old. Please—I am also running out of breath". He also added, referencing a famous athlete, "Even Milkha Singh has stopped running".