Sushma Swaraj’s Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Dies At 73: A Look at His Net Worth and His Knack for Witty One-Liners

Swaraj Kaushal Net Worth: Kaushal, husband of the late former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and a senior BJP leader, passed away on December 4, the party announced on Tuesday.

The BJP stated that his final rites will be conducted today, December 4, 2025, at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground. Known not only for his distinguished career in law and public service, Kaushal was also celebrated for his sharp wit and memorable one-liners that often lit up his surroundings. Take a look at Swaraj Kaushal net worth, achievements, personal journey, and sense of humour that made him unforgettable.