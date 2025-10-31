LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Budapest summit aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Budapest summit aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Budapest summit aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Budapest summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Budapest summit aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Budapest summit aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Budapest summit aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Budapest summit
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sydney Sweeney EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Career & Shocking Secrets Revealed

Sydney Sweeney EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Career & Shocking Secrets Revealed

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most popular and talented young actresses in Hollywood. She is known for her powerful performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus. Here’s everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney.

By: Last Updated: October 31, 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sydney Sweeney Age
1/7

Sydney Sweeney Age

Sydney was born on September 1997 in Spokane, Washington, USA. She developed a love for acting at a young age and convinced her parents to move to Los Angeles.

Sydney Sweeney Hollywood
2/7

Sydney Sweeney Hollywood

She gained fame global fame as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. She is known for her ability to bring emotional depth and vulnerability to every character.

Sydney Sweeney Boyfriend
3/7

Sydney Sweeney Boyfriend

Sydney was engaged to Jonathan Davino, a Chico-based businessman. The two began dating a 2018, and their engagement became public in 2022.

Sydney Sweeney Career Highlights
4/7

Sydney Sweeney Career Highlights

Sydney received multiple Emmy nominations for Euphoria and The White Lotus. She runs her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

Sydney Sweeney Fashion Sense
5/7

Sydney Sweeney Fashion Sense

Sydney is a red-carpet favorite known for her glamorous yet classy looks. She is a brand ambassador for major luxury labels like Miu Miu and Armani Beauty.

Sydney Sweeney Personal Life
6/7

Sydney Sweeney Personal Life

Despite her fame, Sydney remains grounded and family-oriented, often crediting her parents for keeping her humble and focused on her craft.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS