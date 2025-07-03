Live Tv
  • ⁠Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines

⁠Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines

The 27-year-old star flaunted her toned physique at her stunning $13 million waterfront mansion in the Florida Keys on Wednesday. Sweeney sported a vibrant purple two-piece bikini, complemented by stylish black sunglasses. She styled her blonde hair in a casual messy bun, perfectly capturing a relaxed, beach-ready look.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
⁠Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines - Gallery Image
1/5

Euphoria” actress enjoys a sunny day by the poolside.

The "Euphoria" actress was captured relaxing outside her home, lounging on a towel, resting in a chair, and eventually taking a dip in the swimming pool.

⁠Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines - Gallery Image
2/5

Sweeney flaunts her bikini body

Sydney Sweeney showcases her incredible bikini body while unwinding at her breathtaking $13 million waterfront mansion in the Florida Keys.

⁠Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines - Gallery Image
3/5

Sydney Sweeney enjoys tranquility and relaxation

Sydney Sweeney takes some time to unwind and recharge in the days leading up to the holiday season, enjoying a peaceful moment of relaxation.

⁠Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines - Gallery Image
4/5

Sydney Sweeney radiates confidence

Sydney Sweeney confidently displays her stunning bikini body while enjoying the sun at her luxurious waterfront mansion in the picturesque Florida Keys, embracing the beauty of her surroundings.

⁠Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines - Gallery Image
5/5

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in a purple bikini

Sydney Sweeney showcased her stunning figure in a vibrant two-piece purple bikini during her sun-soaked getaway in Florida, embracing the warm weather and beach vibes.

⁠Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines - Gallery Image

