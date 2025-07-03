Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Looks That Made Headlines
The 27-year-old star flaunted her toned physique at her stunning $13 million waterfront mansion in the Florida Keys on Wednesday. Sweeney sported a vibrant purple two-piece bikini, complemented by stylish black sunglasses. She styled her blonde hair in a casual messy bun, perfectly capturing a relaxed, beach-ready look.
Euphoria” actress enjoys a sunny day by the poolside.
The "Euphoria" actress was captured relaxing outside her home, lounging on a towel, resting in a chair, and eventually taking a dip in the swimming pool.
Sweeney flaunts her bikini body
Sydney Sweeney showcases her incredible bikini body while unwinding at her breathtaking $13 million waterfront mansion in the Florida Keys.
Sydney Sweeney enjoys tranquility and relaxation
Sydney Sweeney takes some time to unwind and recharge in the days leading up to the holiday season, enjoying a peaceful moment of relaxation.
Sydney Sweeney radiates confidence
Sydney Sweeney confidently displays her stunning bikini body while enjoying the sun at her luxurious waterfront mansion in the picturesque Florida Keys, embracing the beauty of her surroundings.
Sydney Sweeney dazzles in a purple bikini
Sydney Sweeney showcased her stunning figure in a vibrant two-piece purple bikini during her sun-soaked getaway in Florida, embracing the warm weather and beach vibes.