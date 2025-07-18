8 Pregnancy Symptoms That No One Warned You About More Than Just A Baby Bump

LIVE TV
Pregnancy is a beautiful phase yet challenging at the same time. This journey brings significant physical and emotional changes for women. Recognizing these challenges helps expectant mothers feel prepared, empowered and better supported throughout their pregnancy. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
1/9

Morning sickness

Many women experience nausea and vomiting during this phase. Eating small, frequent meals can help manage symptoms.

2/9

Fatigue

Pregnant women often feel more tired because of the energy demands of the baby. Do take proper rest and enough sleep to combat tiredness.

3/9

Back pain

As the baby grows, a woman's posture and balance shift, putting extra pressure on the lower back. Use support belts and exercise daily.

4/9

Frequent urination

Growing uterus pressing on the bladder causes women to urinate more often. Do not reduce water intake but do avoid caffeine.

5/9

Heartburn and indigestion

Hormones relax digestive muscles, and the uterus pushes against the stomach leading to acid reflux. Do avoid spicy food or fatty foods.

6/9

Swelling

Body parts like feet, hands, and ankle may swell due to increased blood volume and fluid retention. Elevating the legs and drinking water can reduce swelling.

7/9

Mood swings

Woman faces a lot of emotional ups and downs. Sometimes counselling and open communication can lift up the mood.

8/9

Constipation

Hormonal shifts slow digestion can worsen constipation. Eating a balanced diet and staying hydrated can help relieve it.

9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only, not a medical advice. Pregnant woman should consult a gynecologist.

